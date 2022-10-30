Sports

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar guides India to 133/9 against SA

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 30, 2022, 06:10 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a valiant 68 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A valiant knock by Suryakumar Yadav guided India to 133/9 against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Perth Stadium. The Proteas seamers exploited the pace and bounce at one of the fastest decks. Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell took seven wickets between them. Meanwhile, Suryakumar single-handedly carried India's innings after the top three departed cheaply.

PP Rohit, Rahul depart in Powerplay

India lost both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after the former elected to bat. Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell delivered a maiden over first up. Although Rohit and Rahul struck a couple of maximums, they struggled to cope with pace. Ngidi dismissed both Rohit and Rahul in the fifth over. Virat Kohli exhibited some resounding strokes thereafter. India managed 33/2 in the Powerplay.

Milestone Kohli completes 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup

Kohli has completed 1,000 runs in the T20 World Cup. The Indian batting stalwart became just the second batter after Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene to reach the landmark. Earlier this week, Kohli became the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle. Kohli touched the 1,000-run mark in his 24th match. While the dashing batter averages 83.41, his strike rate reads 131.71.

Appearances Most capped player in T20 World Cup

Although Rohit perished for a paltry 14-ball 15, he achieved a significant feat. He has become the most capped player in ICC T20 World Cup. Rohit appeared in his 36th game at the global event as India took on the Proteas. The 35-year-old has steered clear of former Sri Lankan ace Tillakaratne Dilshan, who made 35 appearances.

Knock Another valiant knock by SKY

Suryakumar Yadav took over after Kohli's knock was cut short by Ngidi. He was the lone warrior for India in the middle overs. The right-handed batter slammed his 11th half-century in T20I cricket. It was his eighth T20I fifty this year. SKY became the first batter to complete 900 runs in the format in 2022. Mohammad Rizwan follows him with 888 runs.

Information SKY attains this feat

Suryakumar now has the most 50+ score by an Indian at number four or lower in men's T20Is (9). He broke the record of Indian legend Yuvraj Singh, who recorded eight such scores at this position in the format.

Ngidi Lungi Ngidi claims a four-fer

Ngidi steamed in with venom and dismissed Rohit first. He dismissed Rahul in the same over as he played a nothing shot to get an edge. Another two fine short balls did the trick as Kohli and Hardik Pandya holed out. It was an excellent short-bowling ploy. Ngidi finished with 4/29 from his four overs. He has raced to 57 scalps at 17.43.