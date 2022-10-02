Sports

Suryakumar Yadav becomes third-fastest Indian to 1,000 T20I runs: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 02, 2022, 09:21 pm

SKY is the fastest to 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his beast mode in the second T20I against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Indian batter hammered a 22-ball 61 as India compiled 237/3 in 20 overs. It was his ninth T20I fifty and a third consecutive in the format. In the process, SKY became the third-fastest Indian to complete 1,000 T20I runs.

Records SKY attains these feats

As stated, SKY touched the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. He became the third-fastest Indian to reach this landmark in terms of innings (31). Virat Kohli and KL Rahul achieved this feat in 27 and 29 T20I innings, respectively. However, SKY is the fastest to 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls (573). He broke the record of Australia's Glenn Maxwell (604).

Information Joint-second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian

Suryakumar slammed his ninth half-century in T20I cricket. He raced to the mark off just 18 deliveries, the joint-second-fastest by an Indian in the format, with Rahul. Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest-ever T20I half-century (12 balls against England, 2007 T20 World Cup).

Knock His stupendous knock!

Suryakumar smashed 61 off just 22 balls. His innings was laced with five sixes and as many fours. It was his third consecutive half-century in the format. His last three T20I scores read 69(34) vs Australia, 50*(33) vs SA, and 61(22) vs SA. His strike rate of 277.27 in the 2nd T20I is the second-highest by an Indian in a T20I.

Mark Most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year

Last month, SKY became the first-ever Indian to have slammed over 700 T20I runs in a calendar year. He surpassed the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan (689 in 2018). Overall, the former (793) is behind Mohammad Rizwan (1,326 in 2021) and Babar Azam (939 in 2021). SKY also has the most T20I sixes by a batter in a calendar year.