IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: KL Rahul clobbers 20th fifty

Written by V Shashank Oct 02, 2022, 08:51 pm 1 min read

KL Rahul whacked his 22nd fifty-plus score in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian ace KL Rahul unleashed a 28-ball 57 blitz against South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday in Guwahati. The prolific batter slammed five fours and fours six, striking at over 200. Notably, he whacked his 20th half-century in the format and second against the Proteas. He also fetched a clinical 96-run stand for the opening wicket and guided India past 100.

Rahul, who is returning to his vintage self, has surpassed Bangladesh's Mahmudullah (2,122) among the leading run-getters in T20Is. He is now the 14th highest run-getter in T20Is, ranking behind Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum (2,140). Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (3,737) is seated atop, with Virat Kohli trailing him. Rahul, who had clubbed a match-winning 51* in the first outing, will hope for a clinical win.

Rahul debuted against Zimbabwe in 2016. He has been one of India's linchpins in the format since. He owns 2,137 runs across 66 T20Is, averaging a superb 39.57 and striking at 140.40. He has notched two hundreds, besides hammering 20 fifties. He has compiled 1,018 runs at home, averaging 37.70, Meanwhile, he has whipped 659 and 460 runs at away and neutral venues respectively.