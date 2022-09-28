Sports

Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari to lead Rest of India

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 28, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

The one-off fixture will begin on October 1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Hanuma Vihari is set to lead the Rest of India side in the upcoming Irani Cup, India's First-Class tournament. Batters Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mayank Agarwal have been included in the 15-member squad for the off-game against Saurashtra, starting October 1 in Rajkot. The match is played between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India. Here are further details.

Information Rest of India squad

Rest of India squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

Dhull Dhull averages 110.00 in FC cricket

Dhull, who led India to the 2022 Under-19 World Cup title, has had a terrific start to his First-Class career. He already owns 770 runs in nine innings at an incredible average of 110.00. The tally includes four centuries (best score of 200*). Dhull struck a century on his Ranji and Duleep Trophy debut. He is expected to play in the middle order.

Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 1,000 FC runs in 13 innings

Like Dhull, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in sublime form of late. The latter smashed 265 in the Duleep Trophy final, the youngest to score a double-ton in the final of a First-Class tournament. He also became the joint-fastest Indian to 1000 runs in FC cricket, reaching the landmark in just 13 innings. He averages 84.58 in the format (five hundreds and a half-century).

Pujara Pujara set to feature in the match

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara is set to feature in the Irani Cup. Pujara had a brilliant run in the County Championship Division Two. He is presently the third-highest run-scorer, having slammed 1,094 runs from eight matches at 109.40. He registered as many as five tons. Pujara last played for India in July in the Birmingham Test.

Information Ranji champions and Rest of India to clash in Irani Cup

The latest Ranji champions and the Rest of India feature in the Irani Cup. Although Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy this year, Saurashtra will play the one-off match. The match was scheduled for March 2020 but got postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.