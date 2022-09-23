Sports

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Wade guides visitors to 90/5

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Wade guides visitors to 90/5

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 23, 2022, 10:13 pm 2 min read

Axar Patel took two wickets for India (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Australia compiled 90/5 after India put them in to bat in the 2nd T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The Men in Yellow had an eventful start in what turned out to be an eight-over affair (due to rain). Middle-order batter Matthew Wade played a resounding knock (43*) after skipper Aaron Finch started well. Axar Patel took two wickets for India.

PP Australia were 19/2 after Powerplay

Only two overs were reserved for the Powerplay in the updated playing conditions. Hardik Pandya delivered the opening over, conceding 10 runs. Finch slammed a couple of fours in that over. The second over bowled by Axar Patel gave India two breakthroughs. A direct hit by Virat Kohli dismissed Cameron Green, while Axar knocked over Glenn Maxwell.

Twitter Post WATCH: How Kohli ran-out Green

Axar Axar was all over the Australian batters

Axar delivered another stunning over. He uprooted Tim David on the very first delivery. The Indian all-rounder then bowled four back-to-back dot balls to Matthew Wade. However, Wade reverse-swept Axar for a four on the final ball. Axar, who was India's standout bowler in the series opener, finished with figures of 2/13 (2) in Nagpur. He took three wickets in Mohali.

Information Bumrah strikes in his first over!

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck in his first over post his return. Bumrah, who returned after recovering from his back injury, got rid of Finch on the final ball of his first over. Notably, Finch smashed a boundary on the first ball.

Summary Wade breaks the shackles; Harshal Patel concedes runs

Wade, who came in at number five, kept Australia afloat after Finch departed. He struck as many as three sixes in the final over bowled by Harshal Patel. Wade returned unbeaten on 43 off 20 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes). Meanwhile, Harshal leaked the most runs among Indian bowlers. The latter conceded 32 runs in his two overs.