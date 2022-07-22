Sports

Australia's Tahlia McGrath achieves unique feat in T20Is

Written by V Shashank Jul 22, 2022, 02:51 pm 3 min read

McGrath clocked her second fifty in Women's T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath pummelled 70 off 47 deliveries against Ireland Women in the ongoing Women's T20I Tri-Series in Ireland. She notched 11 fours before Georgina Dempsey pulled curtains to her stay. Australia (182/4) eventually won by 63 runs. Notably, McGrath now owns a Player of the Match award in each of the four innings that she has batted in 20 overs. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Australia lost early wickets to be left reeling at 31/2. However, they rode on the heroics from Meg Lanning and McGrath to compile 182/4 in 20 overs. Dempsay concluded with best figures for the hosts (2/35). Aussie bowlers made short work of Ireland's top and middle-order to contain them to 119/7. Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, and Alana King claimed two wickets each.

Rewards Four outings, four Player of the Match awards!

As stated, McGrath has captured a Player of the Match award every time she has scored with the willow in 20-overs. She grabbed her maiden award against India in her debut series, having scored a 33-ball 42*. She followed with 44* in the series decider. McGrath then slammed her career-best 91* versus England earlier this year. And now, a 47-ball 70 versus Ireland Women.

Partnership McGrath-Lanning tire the Irish bowlers

The duo of McGrath and Lanning fetched a colossal 135 runs among themselves, beating the Irish Women all across the park. According to ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest partnership by Australia Women for the third wicket in the shortest format. The pair broke the previously held record of 115 runs between Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney against Sri Lanka Women in 2019.

Career How has McGrath's T20I career panned out?

McGrath, who marked her T20I debut in 2021, has amassed 247 runs across four innings. She averages a monstrous 247.00 and has maintained a strike rate of over 150. She has struck two fifties, with a personal best of 91* versus England. McGrath has slammed 36 fours and two sixes. The right-arm medium has also affected four wickets at 16.75.

Feat Lanning on the cusp of a historic feat

Aussie skipper Lanning was a class act, smashing a jaw-dropping 49-ball 74. She hit nine fours and two sixes en route her 15th fifty in the format. So far, Lanning has aggregated 3,120 T20I runs at 37.14. She is two shy of surpassing West Indies' Stafanie Taylor's run-count (3,121). She will become the second-highest run-getter in WT20Is.

Wickets 100 T20I wickets for Schutt

Megan Schutt claimed 2/16 in three overs. She now has 100 T20I scalps at 15.53. The right-armer has become only the second Australian Woman besides Ellyse Perry (115) to breach the 100-wicket mark in T20Is. She is only the seventh bowler in Women's T20Is to pocket 100 or more wickets. She ranks behind Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt, who have claimed 102 wickets each.

Tri-Series Australia seated atop the Tri-Series Rankings

Australia Women are currently underway a T20I Tri-Series alongside Ireland and Pakistan before the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Aussies have mustered two wins in three matches (NR: 1). Rain played a spoilsport in the opening game against Pakistan. Australia then captured a nine-wicket win over Ireland. And now, a 63-run win in the third outing. They will next face Pakistan on Saturday.