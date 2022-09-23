Sports

India's Jhulan Goswami shares her only regret: Details here

Jhulan Goswami is the highest wicket-taker in WODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian seamer Jhulan Goswami will retire from international cricket after the third ODI against England Women at Lord's on Saturday. An icon of the game, Goswami won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2007 before captaining India Women in 2008-11. Ahead of the final one-dayer, the Chakdaha-born addressed the media where she talked about her favorite cricketing memory and regrets if any.

Words 'That was the most important moment in my life'

Goswami, who debuted against England Women in a one-dayer in 2002, said that getting her maiden India cap was the most significant moment of her life. "The best memory was when I represented India... getting my India cap from my captain [Anjum Chopra] and bowling the first over in my career. That was the most important moment in my life," she said.

Regret 'If we would have won of those World Cup finals'

Goswami featured in two World Cup finals - 2005 and 2017 - with India Women failing to win on both occasions. India suffered a nine-run defeat in the 2017 edition. "If we would have won one of those [two World Cup finals], it would have been great for Team India and women's cricket. It has hurt feelings and that is one regret," said Goswami.

Career Goswami has featured in over 280 internationals

Goswami has played 12 Test matches for India Women so far, having snapped up 44 wickets at an average of 17.36. She has three five-wicket hauls with the best match haul of 10/78. In 203 Women's ODIs, she has taken 253 scalps at 22.10. She has two fifers with the best of 6/31. In 68 T20Is, Goswami has managed 56 scalps at 21.94.

Record Only woman with over 200 ODI wickets

Goswami will bow out as the leading wicket-taker in Women's ODIs (253). In fact, the right-arm seamer will finish as the only woman to have taken over 200 wickets in the format. South Africa's Shabnim Ismail follows Goswami with 191 ODI wickets. Among active Indian women, Ekta Bisht is second to Goswami in terms of ODI wickets (98).

World Cup Highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup

Goswami claimed seven wickets in the 2022 Women's World Cup, usurping Lyn Fullston (39) to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament. She has pocketed 43 scalps at 21.74. She has two five-fers to her name, with the best figures of 4/16. It was during the tournament Goswami became the first woman cricketer to breach the 250-wicket mark in WODIs.

ENGW vs INDW India Women lead the three-ODI series 2-0

India Women hammered England Women in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a sensational 143* to help India Women post a mammoth 333/5 in 50 overs. Harleen Deol chipped in with a 58-run knock. In response, England Women (245/10) faltered with the bat to surrender the series. Goswami was wicketless in the match.