ENGW vs INDW, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 20, 2022, 06:00 pm 3 min read

India Women clinched a seven-wicket win in the first ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

With a 1-0 lead in the kitty, India Women will eye a series win over England Women in the second ODI on Wednesday. Smriti Mandhana made light work of the 228-run chase, courtesy of a superb 91. Indian spinners bowled tight to keep England under the pump. The hosts faltered on the batting front and can't afford another poor show. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcasting details

The St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury will host this affair. It's a batter-friendly venue, with 250 as the average first innings total. Chasing sides have four of eight ODIs played here. Pacers can be menacing, given the overcast conditions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (5:30 PM IST).

Information Here's the head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women have a 32-40 win-loss record against England Women in the format (NR: 2). The Women in Blue had lost the 2021 series in England by a 1-2 margin. Prior to that, India beat their rivals by a 2-1 margin at home in 2018-19.

ENGW vs INDW India Women can outclass England Women

Mandhana loves batting against England. Harmanpreet Kaur has looked terrific this year, averaging over 50. She remains a key contributor alongside Yastika Bhatia. Deepti Sharma and veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami can be banked to take wickets. England's scoring onus rests on Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley. Danielle Wyatt, who top-scored with 43, is another vital campaigner. Sophie Ecclestone needs to be played with caution.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England Women (Probable XI): Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (captain and wicket-keeper), Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong. India Women (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Versus England, Smriti Mandhana has clobbered 737 ODI runs at 52.64 (50s: 7). Harmanpreet Kaur has slammed 3,175 runs across 122 ODIs. She averages 36.91 (100s: 4, 50s: 17). Spinner Deepti Sharma has claimed 89 ODI scalps at 29.96. Slow left-arm orthodox Sophie Ecclestone owns 79 wickets at 21.64. Tammy Beaumont has smashed 3,411 runs at 42.11. Jhulan Goswami owns 253 wickets at 21.98.

