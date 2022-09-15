Sports

Pakistan announce their squad for T20 World Cup; Shaheen returns

Pakistan announce their squad for T20 World Cup; Shaheen returns

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 15, 2022, 05:46 pm 1 min read

Shaheen Afridi returns from his injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the impending ICC T20 World Cup slated in Australia. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi returns from his injury that ruled him out of Asia Cup 2022. The likes of Haider Ali and Shan Masood have also made a comeback. Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani are in the reserves. Here are further details.

Information Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Shaheen Shaheen was ruled out of Asia Cup

Shaheen was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an injury to the right knee ligament. The left-arm pacer has been advised rest for up to 4-6 weeks by the medical team. Shaheen suffered the injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month. Besides, he will also miss the upcoming home series against England.