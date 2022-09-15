Sports

Andre Russell dropped for T20 World Cup: His notable stats

Andre Russell dropped for T20 World Cup: His notable stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 15, 2022, 05:15 pm 3 min read

Andre Russell averages 19.50 in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies announced their squad for the impending ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. They have not reserved a spot for star all-rounder Andre Russell, who featured in the last edition. Russell had a disappointing T20 World Cup, having averaged just 6.25 with the bat. The WI all-rounder also fared poorly in CPL 2022 with Trinbago Knight Riders. Here, we decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Russell is one of the most prolific all-rounders.

His ability to strike the ball is second to none. He also delivers with the ball at the death.

However, Russell hasn't replicated the same in international cricket.

Although he has won two T20I World Cups with WI (2012 and 2016), he has been unavailable for them for most of his career.

Hence, his exclusion!

T20Is Russell has represented WI in 67 T20Is

In 67 T20Is for the West Indies, Russell has racked up 741 runs at 19.50. He has the best score of 51. Russell enjoys a strike rate of 156.00 in T20Is. With the ball, Russell has claimed 39 scalps at 34.97. Across the T20 format, Russell has scored 7,094 runs at 26.37. He has also claimed 379 wickets.

Feat Century and hat-trick in same T20

In 2018, Russell became just the second cricketer to register a century and hat-trick in a T20. Interestingly, Joe Denly had achieved this feat a month ago. Russell slammed 121 for Jamaica Tallawahs against Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. He became the eighth player to register a century and take a three-wicket haul in the same T20.

Information Russell's performance since June 2021

Russell returned to West Indies' T20I squad in June 2021. He has scored just 201 runs from 18 matches at an average of 18.27 ever since. With the ball, Russell has snapped up 13 wickets at 30.00 in this period.

Dispute CWI has to respect my terms: Russell said in August

The dispute between marquee WI players and their cricket board has made headlines quite often. Due to perpetual disagreements, WI haven't been able to build a core team following the 2016 T20 World Cup. "If we are not agreeing on certain terms, your terms is my terms [sic], and they have to respect my terms as well," Russell said on Sky Sports in August.

Information Russell has a strike rate of 177.88 in IPL

Russell is a superstar in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has recorded 2,035 runs and 89 wickets from 98 matches so far. The tally includes a strike rate of 177.88 and 10 half-centuries. Russell also has a five-wicket haul in the league.

Comeback Russell had expressed his desire for a comeback

Russell, who hasn't played international cricket since November, also stated that he wants to "win another World Cup for WI". His statement came days after WI coach Phil Simmons said he can't "beg" people to play for the side. "Honestly, I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for WI. I want to play and give back," said Russell.

Inclusion WI will miss the services of Russell

The inclusion of Russell would have certainly bolstered the West Indian side in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has a strike rate of 139.82 with the bat and owns 18 wickets at 25.33 in the tournament. Besides, Russell has the ability to win matches single-handedly. In August, WI's selector Desmond Haynes stated that Russell's performance in the CPL would be closely monitored.

Poll Will Russell return to the national side?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll completed