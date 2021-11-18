Decoding Mohammad Rizwan's T20I achievements in 2021

Mohammad Rizwan will be aiming to be amongst the runs against Bangladesh

Pakistan cricket team opener Mohammad Rizwan has had a superb year so far in T20Is. The aggressive batter is the highest run-scorer in the format this year and had a successful ICC T20 World Cup campaign. Rizwan will aim to continue his heroics in the upcoming T20Is against Bangladesh. The three-match T20I series starts from Friday onwards. Here we decode Rizwan's achievements this year.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The 29-year-old Rizwan made his T20I debut in 2015 against Bangladesh. However, he featured in just two T20Is in 2016 and was dropped. Rizwan made a return for Pakistan in 2019 and scored his maiden half-century in 2020. The hard-hitting Rizwan hasn't looked back since the defining series against South Africa in February. 2021 has been Rizwan's year and the domination is laudable.

Partnership

Rizwan and Babar get together to post these records

In April, Pakistan chased down 204 runs against South Africa. Rizwan fired an unbeaten 73 as he and skipper Babar Azam added 197 for the first wicket. The partnership became Pakistan's best effort for any wicket in T20Is. In the T20 WC 2021, Rizwan and Babar stitched an unbeaten 152-run stand against India, posting the highest partnership by a side against them in T20Is.

T20Is

Rizwan is the highest scorer this year

Rizwan is the highest run-scorer in T20Is this year. He has racked up 1,033 runs at an average of 86.08. Notably, Rizwan is the only player to have amassed 1,000-plus runs this year. He achieved the feat during the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Rizwan has slammed one century and 10 fifties (highest) this year with the best score of 104*.

T20 WC

Rizwan did well in the T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan dominated the scenes in all their matches in the T20 World Cup before perishing in the semis against Australia. Rizwan, who scored a sparkling 67 against the Aussies, finished as the second-highest scorer in the tournament. He amassed 289 runs at 48.16. Rizwan slammed three fifties, registering a strike rate of 146.70. He hit the most fours (32) and hit 10 sixes.

Information

A look at Rizwan's T20I career

In 38 innings so far, Rizwan has amassed 1,346 runs at an average of 51.76. He has hit one century and 11 fifties. Overall, Rizwan has a strike rate of 128.80. He is the seventh-highest scorer for Pakistan in T20Is.