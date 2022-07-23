Sports

Shreyas Iyer gets past 1,000 runs in ODIs: Key stats

India's Shreyas Iyer whipped a 57-ball 54 in the first ODI against West Indies on Friday. It was his 10th ODI fifty. India managed 308/7 and clinched a narrow win by three runs. Iyer also raced past 1,000 runs in ODIs. He has also become the joint-second-fastest to attain 1,000 runs for India in 50-overs cricket. We decode his stats.

Coming in at 119/1, Iyer took some time before freeing his arms. He clobbered five fours and two sixes. He shared a pivotal 94-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan and then added quick 17 runs alongside Suryakumar Yadav. Iyer looked set for a mighty score but his innings was cut short by spinner Gudakesh Motie, who got him caught at extra cover.

Iyer has showcased that he is a bankable batter in whatever limited opportunities received in ODIs.

The clutch knock got him past 1,000 ODI runs.

He equaled former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu in terms of second-fastest to reach 1,000 runs for India in One-Day Internationals (25 innings).

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan hold the top spot in this regard (24 innings each).

Team India appointed Iyer as the interim vice-captain for the first two ODIs after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to an untimely knee injury. Only time will tell if the latter participates in the third one-dayer.

Iyer now has 11 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. Notably, he is second only to Sidhu (12) among Indian players with the most 50-plus scores in the first 25 innings. Kohli and Dhawan had attained 10 and nine fifty-plus tallies, respectively, in this regard.

Iyer has slammed the Windies for 400 runs at 57.14. He has maintained a terrific rate of 99.00. Notably, Iyer has surpassed Sunil Gavaskar (395) and Vinod Kambli's (397) run tallies against WI. He has belted the Caribbean side for 13 fours and 31 sixes. His inning-wise scores read 71(68), 65(41), 70(88), 53(32), 7(7), 80(111), and 54(57).

Iyer is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs played this year. He has racked up 188 runs across five innings, averaging a modest 37.60. He has two fifties in his kitty. Only Dhawan (317), Rishabh Pant (311), and Suryakumar (199) have stacked more runs than the former. Kohli follows suit, having scored 175 runs across eight innings, averaging 21.87.

In a career spanning close to five years, Iyer has managed 1,001 runs across 28 matches. He averages a healthy 41.70 and has struck at 95.97. H has a hundred (103 vs NZ) and 10 fifties. He has compiled 433 runs at home, averaging 43.30. Meanwhile, he has 568 runs in overseas conditions at 40.57. That includes a ton and five half-centuries.