Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: Decoding their T20I stats

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two of the biggest stars to have graced the T20I cricket. Despite going through a lean patch, Kohli remains a must-see player in the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup on August 28. Babar holds a central role in Pakistan's scheme of things in the upcoming encounter. Here is a statistical comparison of the duo in T20Is.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli is arguably one of the biggest clutch performers in T20Is.

He has thrived in the opportunities versus Pakistan.

He would be hoping to bounce back to scoring ways and shut the critics once and for all.

Meanwhile, Babar is often in comparison with Kohli.

And being an experienced campaigner, the former would be expected to deliver to his reputation.

Babar Sixth-highest run-getter in T20Is

Babar ranks sixth among the leading run-getters in T20Is. Since making his T20I debut in 2016, the talented batter has slammed 2,686 runs in 74 matches. He averages 45.52 and has pummelled 26 half-centuries and a hundred (122 vs SA). He is one of the three Pakistani batters to have clocked over 2,000 runs in this format (Mohammad Hafeez: 2,514 and Shoaib Malik: 2,435).

Information Fastest to 2,000 T20I runs

On April 25, 2021, Babar struck 52 against Zimbabwe to become the fastest batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs. He attained the feat in 52 innings, bettering Kohli's tally (56). Notably, it took him only four years and 280 days to attain this milestone.

Runs Babar's love affair with UAE needs a mention

Babar has relished the conditions offered in UAE. The run machine has smacked 695 runs across 17 T20Is played here. He averages a monstrous 53.46 and has a strike rate of 120.65. On the boundary front, Babar has tonked 11 sixes and 62 fours. Notably, he holds the joint-most fifties in the country alongside Paul Stirling (8).

Information Third-highest run-getter in T20I cricket

Kohli's never-ending appetite for runs saw him amass 3,308 runs in 99 T20Is since debuting in 2012. He is the third-highest run-getter in the format, ranking behind Martin Guptill (3,497) and Rohit Sharma (3,487). He averages a phenomenal 50.12, with 30 fifties under his belt.

T20Is Virat Kohli nears his 100th T20I appearance

Kohli is set to appear in his 100th T20 International. He will achieve this milestone in the Asia Cup. He would become just the second cricketer to play 100 matches in each of the three formats. Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor remains the only player with this record. Kohli is one of the few batters who excelled in all three formats simultaneously.

vs Pakistan India's leading run-scorer against Pakistan

Kohli is India's leading run-scorer against Pakistan in T20I cricket. He has racked up 311 runs from seven T20Is at an incredible average of 77.75 and a strike rate of 118.25. The tally includes three half-centuries. Kohli has returned unbeaten on three occasions. His best score of 78* against Pakistan came during the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup.

Run-chase Kohli averages a monstrous 77.78 in run-chase

There's no one like Kohli when it comes to the run-chases in T20Is. The Delhi-born has racked up 1,789 runs in this regard, averaging an astronomical 77.78 with 18 fifties. Kohli's numbers are a notch above in successful run-chases. The talented batter has hoarded 1,427 runs at 101.92. He has struck 14 half-centuries, with a personal best of 94*.

Information Who is the bigger match-winner?

In terms of sheer runs in wins, Kohli has hammered 2,223 runs at 61.75, ranking second only to Rohit (2,826). The former owns 21 fifties. Babar ranks behind Guptill (2,188), having compiled 1,916 runs at 47.90. He boasts a hundred (122) and 19 fifties.

Babar How has Babar fared against India?

Babar has featured in only one T20I versus India. It was during the 2021 T20 World Cup, wherein he managed a 52-ball 68* in the 152-run chase. He hit six fours and two sixes and forged an unbeaten 152-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan (79*), handing India a 10-wicket drubbing. As for the ODIs, Babar has compiled 158 runs in five innings at 31.60.

