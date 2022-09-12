Sports

Shikhar Dhawan could lead India in South Africa ODIs: Report

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 12, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Dhawan led India in West Indies ODI series

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting this month. Dhawan will spearhead the side in the absence of T20 World Cup-bound players, the way he did in West Indies, earlier this year. Besides, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman is set to coach Team India, instead of Rahul Dravid.

Captaincy Dhawan returns to lead Team India

Dhawan returns to lead Team India after guiding the Men in Blue to 3-0 series win in West Indies. He was named India's captain for Zimbabwe ODIs too, but KL Rahul replaced him as skipper eventually after recovering from his injury. Dhawan was Rahul's deputy in that series. Once again, the former will be at the helm in the absence of Rahul.

Players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to miss the series

As per InsideSport, senior members of India's T20I side, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the ODI series against SA. "Yes, it is not ideal to have an ODI series before the T20 World Cup, but that is how it goes sometimes. They will get a short break before departing for Australia. Shikhar will lead the side," a senior BCCI official informed.

Players What about other first-choice players?

India's first-choice players will likely leave for the T20 World Cup in Australia after the conclusion of the South Africa T20I series. India are expected to field a second-string side in the ODI series against South Africa. Earlier this year, a young Team India featured in the Ireland T20I series while the senior members toured England for the one-off Test.

Information A few marquee players could feature in ODI series

It is understood that few T20I-bound players could feature in the South Africa ODI series. The likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who have not played much of late, could be available. However, Rohit, Kohli, and Hardik Pandya will still be rested.

Schedule A look at India's schedule

Australia and SA are set to tour India for white-ball series. Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will host the three T20Is against Australia on September 20, 23, and 25. The three T20Is against SA will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore on September 28, October 1, and 3. Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi will host the three ODIs against SA (October 6, 9, and 11).