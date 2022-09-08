Trent Boult versus Australia: Decoding his ODI stats
New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult continues his exploits against Australia in ODI cricket. The left-arm pacer registered his second consecutive four-wicket haul against the Aussies in the second ODI. Boult was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers, having claimed figures worth 4/38 in 10 overs. He is set to touch the 40-wicket mark against Australia in the format. Here are his stats.
- Boult is one of the best left-arm seamers.
- His propensity to swing the ball both ways makes him a standout bowler across formats.
- Earlier this year, Boult became just the fourth bowler from the nation to complete 300 Test wickets.
- Boult, who owns over 500 international wickets, has been brilliant against Australia.
- He has been at his best in the last two ODIs.
Boult registered his third four-wicket haul against Australia in ODI cricket. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa to reach his four-for. In the first ODI, Boult recorded figures of 4/40 in 10 overs.
Boult has raced to 37 wickets against the Men in Yellow in the format. He is one of nine New Zealand bowlers to have taken over 30 ODI wickets against them. Boult has the third-best bowling average (17.18) among bowlers who have picked at least 10 ODI wickets against Australia. He is only behind Craig Matthews (15.20) and Shane Bond (15.79).
Trent Boult now averages 17.45 with the ball against Australia in ODIs.— Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) September 8, 2022
35 wickets in 14 matches - the most he has taken against any side.
His average against right-handed batters is 16.95. #AUSvNZ
Once again, Boult got rid of Maxwell, who edged it one toward deep mid-wicket. The latter scored a 50-ball 25. The New Zealand seamer dismissed Maxwell for the fifth time in ODI cricket (six innings). Maxwell has scored just 17 runs off 30 balls against Boult in the format. The Australian middle-order batter averages just 3.40 against Boult.
Boult now has the most runs by a number 11 batter in both Tests and ODIs (174). He broke the record of Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran, who scored 170 runs at this position in the 50-over format.