Sports

Trent Boult versus Australia: Decoding his ODI stats

Trent Boult versus Australia: Decoding his ODI stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 08, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Boult now has 37 wickets against Australia in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult continues his exploits against Australia in ODI cricket. The left-arm pacer registered his second consecutive four-wicket haul against the Aussies in the second ODI. Boult was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers, having claimed figures worth 4/38 in 10 overs. He is set to touch the 40-wicket mark against Australia in the format. Here are his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Boult is one of the best left-arm seamers.

His propensity to swing the ball both ways makes him a standout bowler across formats.

Earlier this year, Boult became just the fourth bowler from the nation to complete 300 Test wickets.

Boult, who owns over 500 international wickets, has been brilliant against Australia.

He has been at his best in the last two ODIs.

Information Third ODI four-wicket haul for Boult against Australia

Boult registered his third four-wicket haul against Australia in ODI cricket. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa to reach his four-for. In the first ODI, Boult recorded figures of 4/40 in 10 overs.

Numbers Third-best bowling average against Australia (ODIs)

Boult has raced to 37 wickets against the Men in Yellow in the format. He is one of nine New Zealand bowlers to have taken over 30 ODI wickets against them. Boult has the third-best bowling average (17.18) among bowlers who have picked at least 10 ODI wickets against Australia. He is only behind Craig Matthews (15.20) and Shane Bond (15.79).

Twitter Post Most ODI wickets against a side

Trent Boult now averages 17.45 with the ball against Australia in ODIs.



35 wickets in 14 matches - the most he has taken against any side.



His average against right-handed batters is 16.95. #AUSvNZ — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) September 8, 2022

Maxwell Boult dismisses Maxwell for the fifth time

Once again, Boult got rid of Maxwell, who edged it one toward deep mid-wicket. The latter scored a 50-ball 25. The New Zealand seamer dismissed Maxwell for the fifth time in ODI cricket (six innings). Maxwell has scored just 17 runs off 30 balls against Boult in the format. The Australian middle-order batter averages just 3.40 against Boult.

Do you know? Boult achieves this feat

Boult now has the most runs by a number 11 batter in both Tests and ODIs (174). He broke the record of Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran, who scored 170 runs at this position in the 50-over format.