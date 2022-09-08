Sports

2022 US Open: Meet the four women's singles semi-finalists

Swiatek has a 19-2 record at Slams this year (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

The 2022 US Open has reached its business end and we have the four women's singles semi-finalists. World number one Iga Swiatek thrashed Jessica Pegula in the quarters. She will face Aryna Sabalenka, who bested Karolina Pliskova. Meanwhile, record-setters Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia will face each other in the other semi-final duel. Here we present the four semi-finalists and their stats.

Garcia 3rd Frenchwoman in Open Era to make US Open semis

Garcia overcame Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 to claim her maiden semi-final berth at Grand Slams. Garcia is on a 13-match-win streak at the moment. As per WTA, playing in her first major quarter-final since 2017, Garcia is now the third Frenchwoman in the Open Era to make the US Open semis. She has joined Amelie Mauresmo (2002 and 2006) and Mary Pierce (2005).

Stats Garcia has a 40-15 win-loss record in 2022

As per WTA, the 28-year-old Garcia is bidding to become the first Frenchwoman since 2005 to make the US Open final and the first since 2013 to win a major singles title. Garcia now has a 40-15 win-loss record in 2022. Overall at Grand Slams, Garcia has improved her win-loss record to 53-41. At US Open, her tally reads 15-9.

Win Maiden win for Garcia over Gauff

Garcia (4) served one ace less as compared to Gauff (5). She made fewer double faults though (4) to Gauff's five. Garcia recorded a 77% win on the first serve. She converted three out of eight break points. She won 106 points. Garcia now has a 1-2 record over Gauff. She suffered two successive losses prior to this match.

Record Jabeur improves her record over Tomljanovic

Ons Jabeur has improved her win-loss record over Ajla Tomljanovic to 3-0. In the match, Jabeur served four aces to her opponent's one. She clocked just two double faults to Ajla's nine. She had a 71% win on the first serve and converted five out of six break points. She won a total of 77 points.

Ons Jabeur Jabeur scripts history

Jabeur has become the first African woman in the Open Era to reach the US Open semis. Her win-loss record at Slams read 37-21. She has entered just her second semi-final at Slam events and a maiden one here at the Flushing Meadows. She had suffered three successive third-round exits prior to this year. In 2022, Jabeur has a win-loss record of 43-13.

Sabalenka Sabalenka powers past Pliskova

Aryna Sabalenka powered past Karolina Pliskova in a 6-1, 7-6 contest. She doled out seven aces compared to her opponent's one. She also made fewer double faults (3) to Pliskova's six. She had a 70% win on the first serve and converted three out of seven break points. In terms of the H2H tally, Sabalenka now owns a 3-2 win-loss record over Pliskova.

Information Third career semi-final at Slams for Sabalenka

Sabalenka has now reached her third career semi-final at Grand Slams. She is into her second successive semi-final at US Open. She has a 15-4 win-loss record at US Open and 36-18 at Slams. In 2022, Sabalenka has a win-loss record of 29-17.

Swiatek Swiatek marches on to reach the last four

Iga Swiatek continued her impressive form in 2022 to beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6. Both players served one ace each and clocked three double faults. Swiatek managed just 50% win on the first serve. She converted seven out of 11 break points. She won 79 points in total. In terms of H2H record, Swiatek has extender her tally to 3-1 over Pegula.

Numbers Swiatek has a 19-2 record at Slams this year

Swiatek now has a 19-2 record at Grand Slams this year. She had earlier won the Roland Garros title. She owns a 49-12 win-loss record at Slams, including 11-3 at US Open. As per WTA, Swiatek is the first No. 1 seed to reach the US Open women's singles semi-finals since Serena Williams in 2016.

Do you know? 55-7 win-loss record in 2022

Swiatek now has a 55-7 win-loss record in 2022. The last player to win more matches in a single season was Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who won 57 matches in 2019. Swiatek has now beaten Pegula three times in 2022 itself.

Twitter Post The contenders

