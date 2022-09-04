Sports

Trever Bayliss to become PBKS head coach: Decoding his journey

Trever Bayliss to become PBKS head coach: Decoding his journey

Written by V Shashank Sep 04, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Bayliss guided England to a World Cup win in 2019 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

2019 World Cup-winning coach, Trevor Bayliss, is likely to be the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Punjab Kings, for the 2023 season. The 59-year-old replaces former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, who helmed the side from 2019-22. Bayliss, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to titles in 2012 and 2014, will be expected to change PBKS' fortunes. We decode his journey.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bayliss' arrival to PBKS is a welcoming move.

The Goulburn-born has a stacked resume which makes him an able candidate for this job.

He ended England's WC drought by leading them to a title in his tenure (2015-19).

Besides his run with KKR, Bayliss has had two successive stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2020-21), with the Men in Orange reaching the playoffs in 2020.

T20s Bayliss found success in T20 leagues across the globe

Bayliss was roped in as the head coach by the Big Bash League franchise, Sydney Sixers, in 2011-12. He guided them to a title in BBL, and later, the Champions League T20 in the same year. Sixers fared poorly the next season in BBL but bounced back with playoff finishes in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Overall, it was a lavish run for the Sydney-based franchise.

The Hundred Bayliss coached the London Spirit in The Hundred 2022

Bayliss took over the reins of London Spirit after coach Shane Warne's demise earlier this year. The captain-coach pairing of Eoin Morgan and Bayliss fructified as the Spirit concluded at the third spot after their group stage run. The London-based franchise mustered 10 points from five wins and three losses. However, they suffered a five-wicket drubbing to eventual runner-up Manchester Originals in the Eliminator.

Coaching Kumble-PBKS fail to bring any honors

Kumble's contract wasn't renewed by PBKS for the 2023 edition. The franchise failed to reach the playoffs in each of the last three editions of IPL, finishing sixth. Under Kumble, PBKS managed a 19-23 win-loss record. As per ESPNcricinfo, it remains the second-worst world W/L ratio for a side in the tourney since 2020, behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

2023 Can Bayliss end PBKS' misery?

PBKS seek their maiden T20 title. They have reached the playoffs twice, reaching the semi-finals in the inaugural edition of the IPL and winding up as the runner-up in 2014. And, they have received the wooden spoon thrice (2010, 2015-16), besides missing out in 2018 (7th). Bayliss would have to make a complete turnaround in the franchise's fortunes, right from their opening bout.