Sports

Robert Lewandowski equals this record of Cristiano Ronaldo: Details here

Robert Lewandowski equals this record of Cristiano Ronaldo: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 04, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

Lewandowski is the joint-top scorer in La Liga 2022-23 (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Robert Lewandowski was once again on target as Barcelona humbled Sevilla 3-0 on matchday 4 of La Liga 2022-23 season. By scoring a goal, Lewandowski has equaled a league record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Radamel Falcao. Meanwhile, the win saw Barca climb to second position. They are behind Real Madrid, who went on to beat Real Betis. Here are the key stats.

Match Barca score three goals against Sevilla

A solid counter attack saw Gavi win the ball as he set it up for Ousmane Dembele on the drive. The Frenchman found Lewy, whose chipped cross fell to Raphinha from a clearance. Jules Kounde then assisted Lewandowski in the 35th minute, who took the ball on his chest and scored from a volley. Eric Garcia added the 3rd from Kounde's pass.

Record Lewandowski equals this record of Ronaldo and Falcao

Former Bayern Munich ace Lewandowski has raced to five goals in La Liga 2022-23. This is the joint-highest tally alongside Iago Aspas. As per Opta, Lewy has become just the third player to score 5 or more goals in his first 4 games in the competition in the 21st century after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 and Radamel Falcao in 2011.

Do you know? Barca see Kounde register this record

As per Opta, Kounde has assisted two goals in the same La Liga match for the first time in his 97 appearances. He has become the first player to assist twice in his first league away game for Barcelona in the 21st century.

Do you know? Vinicius and Rodrygo give Real Madrid a 2-1 win

Vinicius Junior gave Real the lead against Betis from a sublime David Alaba pass. However, Betis equalized shortly thereafter through Sergio Canales. In the second half, Rodrygo scored after Valverde cut the ball back for the player.

Numbers Key numbers from the Real Madrid-Real Betis match

As per Opta, Real Madrid are now unbeaten in five successive league games against Betis (W3 D2). However, they won their first home game against Betis after five matches. Betis' six-match unbeaten run in La Liga came to an end. Notably, Real clocked 22 attempts and five of them were on target. They had 49% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 90%.

Poll Will Lewandowski finish as the top scorer in La Liga 2022-23?