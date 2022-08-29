Sports

La Liga 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski scores brace as Barca win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 29, 2022, 01:25 am 2 min read

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Barcelona hammered Real Valladolid 4-0 in gameweek three of La Liga 2022-23 season. Lewandowski scored a goal in either half as Pedri and Sergi Roberto found the net as well. With this win, Barca have moved up to second in La Liga. Real Betis are at the top for now. Here are further details.

Details Key stats of the match and points table

Barcelona dominated the match, amassing 24 shots, including nine on target. Barca enjoyed 68% of ball possession and had a pass accuracy of 89%. Barca clocked 636 passes and won 14 corners. In terms of the table, Barca have seven points from three games are placed second. Barca have a goal difference of +7. Valladolid are 19th with one point from three games.

Match How did the match pan out?

Barca started the game on a frantic pace and were rewarded after Lewandowski received a superb cross from Raphinha at the back post to steer home. Just before half-time, Ousmane Dembele assisted Pedri for the second. A backheel from Lewy next gave Barca the third goal after Dembele made another assist. Valladolid keeper denied Lewy his 3rd but the Roberto converted on the rebound.

Do you know? Lewy scripts these records

As per Opta, Robert Lewandowski is the first player to score four goals in his first three La Liga games since Radamel Falcao for Atletico Madrid in 2011. He is also the first to do so for Barcelona in the entire 21st century.

Do you know? Dembele achieves these numbers

Dembele now has two assists for Barca this season, besides one goal. He has raced to 29 assists for Barca in La Liga. Overall, Dembele has notched 35 assists for the Spanish club in all competitions.