Serie A 2022-23: Inter, Milan kickstart their season in style

Written by V Shashank Aug 14, 2022, 02:50 pm 3 min read

Brahim Diaz slotted home in the 46th minute (Source: Twitter/@Brahim)

Serie A champions AC Milan kickstarted their 2022-23 season with a dominating 4-2 win over Udinese. Milan went 3-0 ahead but also conceded two goals in what was an enthralling first half. Brahim Diaz poked one right after half-time to seal the deal for the hosts. Meanwhile, Inter thumped Lecce 2-1, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku (2') and Denzel Dumfries (90+5'). Here's more.

Milan vs Udinese Milan rout Udinese in the opening game

A Rodrigo Becao (2') header stunned the hosts. Milan leveled the show with a Theo Hernandez penalty before Ante Rebic put the hosts on a 2-0 lead. Udinese scored the equalizer, with Adam Masina netting a header. Post half-time, Milan led by 3-0, courtesy of an easy tap-in from Brahim Diaz. Rebic (68') scored his second from a close range to seal the win.

Records Milan scripts these records

As per Opta, Milan have scored at least four goals in the debut Serie A match of the season for the first time since August 2010 versus Lecce. Moreover, it's only the second such instance for the Red and Blacks in the current century. Also, Milan have won each of their Serie A debut matches in the last three seasons.

Information Rebic dazzles with an opening-day brace

Rebic has already equaled his last season's goal tally with a thunderous opening day exhibition (2). He has raced to 26 goals for Milan in the Serie A. Notably, Rebic netted his 28th goal for Milan in what was his 93rd appearance across competitions.

Inter vs Lecce Lukaku leads the show versus Lecce

Inter returnee Lukaku drew the first blood by slotting home two minutes into the game. The visitors dominated the proceedings thereafter. Assan Ceesay pulled one back for Lecce a few minutes into the second half. The hosts looked more resolute and were bossing the possessions. Dumfries rose to the occasion in stoppage time with a crunch goal past Wladimiro Falcone to steer home.

Feats Inter unlock these feats

As per Opta, Inter have won four league seasonal debuts in a row for the first time since a five-match streak between 1993 and 1997. Lecce have lost each of their last six Serie A opening day duels, conceding a minimum of two goals. Inter clocked the fastest goal in their season debut in Serie A in the last 60 years, credit to Lukaku.

Information Lukaku attains these numbers

It was Lukaku's 24th goal for Inter in Serie A. Notably, it was his 64th goal overall for the Black and Blues in 95 appearances across competitions.