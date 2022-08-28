Sports

Asia Cup 2022, India overcome Pakistan in Dubai: Key takeaways

India bested Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 encounter in Dubai. Put to bat, the Men in Green fumbled early on but managed a respectable total (147). Mohammad Rizwan (43) hammered the bulk of runs. Indian batters were under the pump for the major duration, but Hardik Pandya (33*) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) steered them home (148/5). Here are the takeaways.

Babar Overreliance on Babar proves costly

Pakistan relied heavily on Babar Azam's services. As expected, the overreliance backfired for the Men in Green in the high-octane clash. The star batter looked good early on before perishing. He managed only 10 after hitting two fours before Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled curtains to his inning. As Per Kaustubh Gudipati, Babar had 15 fify-plus scores in last 17 innings in international cricket.

Rizwan Rizwan showcases his mettle

Rizwan doled out one of the valiant knocks of his T20I career. In an affair as intense as India-Pakistan, the talented batter struck a 42-ball 43, hitting four fours and a six. He fetched a pivotal 45-run stand with Iftikhar Ahmed that steadied Pakistan's innings after early disappointments. Rizwan, who owns 1,705 runs, has become Pakistan's fourth-highest T20I run-getter, surpassing Umar Akmal (1,690).

Do you know? Indian pace attack runs riot in Dubai

Indian pacers had a field day at work against Pakistan. As per Kaustubh Gudipati, it was the first instance wherein India's pace attack claimed all 10 wickets in an innings.

Rahul Rahul departs for a golden duck

The international return hasn't treated KL Rahul well. Versus Pakistan, the stylish batter was unlucky to be bowled out via inside edge on the very second delivery of the Indian innings. He recorded his fifth duck in T20Is. Also, Rahul's scores in the lately concluded Zimbabwe tour read 1(5) and 30(46). He might need some time to get back in his groove.

Bhuvneshwar Joint-most T20 wickets in PP overs (2022)

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar was on the money in his first two overs. He unsettled both Babar and Rizwan, having dismissed the Pakistani skipper eventually. Bhuvi now has the joint-most T20 wickets (16) in this phase in 2022 with David Willey and Avesh Khan. The former averages 22.31 and has bowled a total of 220 dot balls in the powerplay this year (T20s).

Death overs Bhuvneshwar weaves magic in the death overs

Besides acing the powerplay overs, Bhuvi came back to haunt Pakistan at the death. He was the pick of India's bowlers in the match, having taken four wickets for just 26 runs in four overs. Bhuvi uprooted Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah on the second and third deliveries of his final over. The Indian seamer once again showcased his discipline in the match (4/26).

Arshdeep Arshdeep proves his worth at the big stage

Arshdeep, who shined at the death overs in the West Indies T20Is, put the cricketing fraternity to notice yet again. The left-armer conceded only 12 runs in the first two overs. Arshdeep was brought back in the 18th over. An away delivery got the better of Mohammad Nawaz. He conceded 21 runs in the next nine deliveries before cleaning the rival's tail (2/33).

Hardik Hardik proves to be a handful in the middle overs

India needed to put brakes to Pakistan's scoring in the middle overs. And, Hardik delivered the same without breaking a sweat. The right-arm pacer was introduced in the powerplay and gave up seven runs. He conceded eight in his next over. Short ball ploy got Hardik the prized wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed, Rizwan, and Khushdil Shah to conclude with 3/25 in four overs.

Top 3 Indian top-order crumbles under pressure

Naseem made light work of Rahul. Rohit looked clumsy throughout his stay to manage 12 off 18 deliveries. Virat Kohli, who was featuring in his 100th T20I, looked crisp at first but failed to accelerate and departed for a 34-ball 35, hitting three fours and a six. It was yet another shoddy show by the Indian top-order in a high-pressure duel.

Information Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match

Hardik was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his all-round show. After picking up three wickets, Pandya also scored a match-winning 17-ball 33*. He smashed four fours and a six. Pandya said he tried to keep things simple in the run-chase.