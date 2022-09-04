Sports

AUS vs NZ, ODI series: Preview, stats, and records

Australia have a 92-39 win-loss record against New Zealand in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia will host their Trans-Tasman rival, New Zealand, in a three-match ODI series, starting September 6. The matches will take place at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. While the Aussies scripted a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe, they were torched by the visitors in the final ODI. As for NZ, they clinched a 2-1 win over the Windies on their home soil. Here is the statistical preview.

Squads Australia, New Zealand's squads for the ODI series

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee.

Information Australia have a dominant record against NZ

Australia enjoy a daunting 92-39 win-loss record in the ODI encounters versus NZ (NR: 7). The Aussies lost the 2017 away series by a 2-0 margin. They had swept the Kiwis 3-0 in the 2016 home series.

Trio Warner, Maxwell, and Carey can smash these records

David Warner has scored 5,774 ODI runs, averaging 45.10. He is 191 short of surpassing David Boon (5,964). He will be the 10th highest run-getter for Australia. Glenn Maxwell has hammered 3,411 runs, striking at 126.50. He can attain the 3,500-run mark. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey owns 1,457 runs at 34.69. He can breach the 1,500-run mark and even trump Usman Khawaja (1,554).

Duo Starc, Hazlewood eye these feats

Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to reach 200 ODI scalps, attaining the feat in his 102nd match. The left-armer can usurp Craig McDermott (203) to be the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in 50-overs cricket. Josh Hazlewood lately breached the 100-wicket mark. He owns 101 scalps at 25.93. He can better the likes of Dennis Lillee (103), Paul Reiffel (106), and Simon O'Donnell (108).

CWC NZ, Australia's position in ICC CWC Super League standings

NZ boast a solid 11-1 win-loss record in the ongoing ICC CWC Super League. They are seated fourth with 110 points. As for Australia, they occupy the eighth spot with a 9-6 win record and 90 points in their kitty. The top eight teams, including hosts India, will qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup as of the cut-off date (May 2023).

Feats Southee, Boult can attain these feats

Ace seamer Tim Southee has pocketed 197 ODI scalps at 33.83. The right-armer can breach the 200-wicket mark. He will be only the fifth Kiwi bowler to reach the milestone after Daniel Vettori (297), Kyle Mills (240), Chris Harris (203), and Chris Cairns (200). Trent Boult, who owns 177 ODI scalps, can leapfrog the tallies of Stuart Broad (178) and Umar Gul (179).

Guptill Guptill can surpass batting greats!

Martin Guptill is NZ's third-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 7,338 runs at 42.17. As per ESPNcricinfo, the stylish batter is 162 short of clocking 7,500 runs in the format. He can jump past the tallies of Javed Miandad (7,381) and Arjuna Ranatunga (7,456). Notably, Guptill (2,224) can edge past Stephen Fleming (2,315) to be New Zealand's second-highest run-getter overseas, behind Ross Taylor (2,802).

Records A look at other achievable records

Guptill has smashed 825 runs in Australia-New Zealand encounters, averaging 34.37. He can better former greats, namely Andrew Symonds (843), Cairns (864), and Allan Border (867). Warner has belted 614 runs in this regard, averaging 47.23. He can beat the likes of Vettori (621), Scott Styris (672), and Brad Haddin (692). Boult, who owns 29 scalps at 19.24, can drive past Mitchell Johnson (34).