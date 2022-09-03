Sports

Zimbabwe claim a historic win against Australia in 3rd ODI

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 03, 2022, 02:38 pm 3 min read

Zimbabwe clinched a thrilling three-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI to wrap the series despite losing it 2-1. A valiant knock from skipper Regis Chakabva eased the 142-run chase for the visitors (142/7). Earlier, Ryan Burl's five-fer (5/10) made light of Australia's lower order. David Warner (94) was the lone warrior in what was a shoddy show from the hosts. Here's more.

Match How did the third ODI pan out?

Australia were under the pump right from the start and lost three wickets in the first nine overs. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green departed soon before Warner added 57 runs alongside Glenn Maxwell. Burl broke the partnership and later cleaned the tail. Zimbabwe had a decent start but looked a bit astray in the midway stage before Chakabava controlled the scenes.

AUS vs ZIM Australia script an unwanted record

Australia have now registered their lowest-ever total against Zimbabwe in ODIs (141). Their previous worst in this regard was 209/9, which they attained in August 2014. Also, it was Zimbabwe's only third win over Australia in 33 ODIs (L 29, NR 1). Most importantly, it was their maiden win on Australian soil in the format.

Warner Warner inks these numbers

Warner displayed great composure as he managed a crisp 94 off 96 deliveries. It was his 26th fifty in the format. The southpaw struck 14 fours and two sixes before top-edging a slog sweep to deep mid-wicket. He has raced to 5,774 runs at 45.10. As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has surpassed Shane Watson (5,757) to be the 11th highest run-getter for Australia in ODIs.

Performance Burl spins the game in visitors' favor

Burl, who was introduced in the 27th over, pocketed the last five dismissals to fold Australia on 141. The leg-spinner claimed his maiden five-fer in 50-overs cricket (5/10). As per ESPNcricinfo, those are the best figures by a Zimbabwean against the Aussies in ODIs. Burl, who snared 3/60 in the first ODI, now owns 17 scalps across 34 matches at 28.64.

Duo Chakabva, Marumani attain these numbers

Chakabva was unfazed by the Aussie attack on offer and dished out a gritty 37* off 72 deliveries. The wicket-keeper batter struck three fours during his stay. He has raced to 1,188 runs across 61 matches. Marumani's 47-ball 35 deserves equal credit. The opener hit three fours and has now steered to 139 runs across nine one-dayers.

Hazlewood 100 ODI scalps for Hazlewood

The chase wouldn't have been trickier for Zimbabwe if not for a sublime show from seamer Josh Hazlewood. The right-armer feasted three scalps in 10 overs and conceded only 30 runs. He also clocked three maidens. Most notably, he is now in the 100-wicket club for Australia, having forced 101 dismissals at 25.93. Versus Zimbabwe, Hazlewood now holds four scalps at 20.50.

Starc Starc becomes fastest to 200 ODI scalps

Starc concluded with figures of 1/33 in eight overs. With that, the left-armer touched the 200-wicket mark in ODIs. He has become the fastest to 200 scalps (102 matches), thereby surping Saqlain Mushtaq (104 matches) He is the sixth bowler to clock 200 wickets for Australia besides Glenn McGrath (380), Brett Lee (380), Shane Warne (291), Mitchell Johnson (239), and Craig McDermott (203).