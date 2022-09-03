Sports

Mitchell Starc becomes the fastest to 200 ODI wickets

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 03, 2022, 02:52 pm 2 min read

Starc is now the fastest to 200 ODI scalps (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has become the fastest to 200 ODI wickets. The left-arm pacer attained the feat against Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Saturday. Starc, who was on 199 wickets, claimed figures worth 1/33 from 8 overs. However, Starc could not prevent a defeat as Zimbabwe beat Australia by three wickets. Here are the details.

Record Starc breaks Saqlain Mushtaq's record

Starc took 102 ODI innings to get to 200 wickets in the format. He bettered the record held by former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who took 104 innings to register 200 scalps. For Australia, Brett Lee was the fastest to landmark earlier (112). He is also third on the overall list. Allan Donald (117) and Waqar Younis (118) complete the top five.

Information 6th Aussie bowler to take 200-plus ODI scalps

Starc is now the sixth bowler to clock 200-plus wickets for Australia besides Glenn McGrath (380), Brett Lee (380), Shane Warne (291), Mitchell Johnson (239), and Craig McDermott (203). Recently, he surpassed Steve Waugh (195).

3rd ODI How did the match pan out?

Australia were under the pump right from the start and lost three wickets in the first nine overs. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green departed soon before David Warner added 57 runs alongside Glenn Maxwell. Ryan Burl broke the partnership and later cleaned the tail. Zimbabwe had a decent start but looked a bit astray in the midway stage before Regis Chakabava controlled the scenes.

Information Starc has an average of 22.31 in ODI cricket

Starc has 200 ODI wickets from 102 matches at an average of 22.31. He has registered 11 four-wicket hauls and eight five-wicket hauls with the best bowling performance of 6/28. 88 of his 200 ODI scalps have come on home soil at 21.73.