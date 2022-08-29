Sports

Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan nears his 100th T20I appearance

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 29, 2022, 07:39 pm 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan is the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is set to play his 100th T20 International. He will receive his 100th T20I cap in the upcoming game against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup. Shakib will become the third player from Bangladesh to feature in as many T20Is. The 35-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in the format. Here, we decode the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shakib is one of the most prolific all-rounders presently.

He shone in the 2019 World Cup (registered 606 runs, 11 wickets).

He served a one-year suspension from October 2019 to October 2020 thereafter.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has once again placed its trust in the legend, naming him captain in Test and T20I cricket.

Shakib is set to play his milestone T20I.

Information Shakib to enter an elite list

As stated, Shakib will become the third Bangladesh cricket to feature in 100 or more T20Is. Mahmudullah tops the list with 119 appearances. Mushfiqur Rahim follows him, having represented Bangladesh in a total of 100 T20Is.

T20Is Leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket

In an international career spanning over a decade, Shakib has registered 121 wickets and 2,010 runs in T20I cricket for Bangladesh. He is the leading wicket-taker in the format. Tim Southee (114), Rashid Khan (112), and Lasith Malinga (107) are the only other players to have taken over 100 T20I wickets. Shakib averages an incredible 19.95 in T20I cricket.

T20s Shakib has over 400 T20 wickets

Shakib is one of only five players to have taken over 400 wickets in T20 cricket. The Bangladesh all-rounder owns 418 wickets from 367 T20s at an average of 20.97. His tally includes 10 four-wicket hauls and 4 five-fors. Shakib is only behind Dwayne Bravo (604), Rashid (472), Sunil Narine (463), and Imran Tahir (453) in terms of T20 wickets.

Captaincy Shakib to lead Bangladesh in T20Is

Earlier this month, Shakib was appointed Bangladesh's T20I captain until the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Shakib received a green signal after he pulled out of his deal with Betwinner, an online sports betting company. Shakib is expected to be Bangladesh's long-term captain in the format. He was named the nation's Test captain earlier this year, after Mominul Haque stepped down.