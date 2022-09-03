Sports

2022 US Open, Matteo Berrettini beats Andy Murray: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 03, 2022, 02:27 am 2 min read

Berrettini claimed a solid win (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

Matteo Berrettini beat Andy Murray in the third round of the 2022 US Open. In what was a crunch match, the Italian powerhouse claimed the first two sets 6-4, 6-4. Murray showed some fight and sealed the third set 7-6 but couldn't force a decider as his opponent claimed a 6-3 win in the fourth set. Here's more.

Do you know? A 3-1 lead for Berrettini

This was the fourth meeting between the pair and Berrettini has taken a solid 3-1 lead. Prior to this meet, the two faced each other in the final at the Stuttgart Open and Berrettini won the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Berrettini 42-15 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Berrettini has maintained his good form at the US Open of late. He had reached the quarters last year. In 2020, he was ousted in the fourth round and a year earlier, he had reached the semis. He has a 15-4 win-loss record here. Overall at Slams, the Italian has a win-loss record of 42-15.

Murray Murray faces his 52nd loss at Slams

With this loss, Murray has a 196-52 win-loss record at Grand Slams. This was the first time he has reached the third round of a Slam event this year, falling in the second round earlier at the Australian Open and Wimbledon respectively. Murray now has a 48-15 win-loss record at US Open. He had reached the 3rd round for the first time since 2016.

Stats A look at the key stats

Berrettini went big on his serve and landed 18 aces compared to Murray's four. He also clocked just one double fault as Murray committed five. Berrettini had a 74% win on the first serve. He converted 5 out of 15 break points and won a total of 135 points to Murray's 118.

Information Berrettini will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina next

Berrettini will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the round of 16. Fokina claimed a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 triumph over qualifier Daniel Galan. The 23-year-old returns to the US Open fourth round for the second time after achieving the same in 2020.