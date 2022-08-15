Sports

Simona Halep wins the 2022 Canadian Open: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 15, 2022, 01:52 am 2 min read

Halep has won the Canadian Open title (Photo credit: Twitter/@Simona_Halep)

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to win the 2022 Canadian Open title. Halep was the better performer and has clinched the title for the third time in her career. 2016 and 2018 champion Halep has claimed her third honor here, ending the run of first-time WTA 1000 finalist Haddad Maia. Here are the details.

Do you know? Key details of the match

Halep served two aces compared to Haddad Maia's one. However, Halep committed nine double faults as compared to Haddad Maia's two. Halep won 65% of her first serve and converted five of the 10 break points. Halep sealed 87 points compared to her opponent's 81.

Halep won her round of 64 match against Donna Vekic 6-0, 6-2 to kickstart the tournament. She beat Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-2 in the next round. In the round of 16, she overcame Jil Teichmann 6-2, 7-5. Halep then sealed a 6-4, 7-6 win over Coco Gauff in the last eight. In the semis, Halep defeated Jessica Pegula 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Wins Halep has a 38-10 win-loss record this year

Halep has now won her second title in 2022. and 24th overall. She now has a 38-10 win-loss record this year. Halep's 38 wins is now the second-highest this year with Iga Swiatek leading the way with 48 match-wins for the year. As per WTA, Halep has 185 match-wins at WTA 1000 tournaments, more than any other player.