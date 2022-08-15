Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0: Key stats

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 15, 2022, 01:21 am 2 min read

Bayern have two wins from two (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 to maintain their momentum in the 2022-23 season. Jamal Musiala and veteran Thomas Muller scored for Bayern at the Allianz Arena. Bayern are top of the standings at the moment, having a better goal difference over Borussia Dortmund. This was another complete performance from Bayern as they aim to gain composure. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Bayern were off to a solid start and went ahead when Musiala steered clear of three Wolfsburg players to net home with a superb strike. 10 minutes later, Muller netted the second after Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich combined well as the strike from the latter took off Muller to hit the net. Notably, Sadio Mane was denied twice due to offside.

Do you know? 13 goals for Bayern across three games

Bayern started the season by beating RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, enjoying a 5-3 win. They started the Bundesliga 2022-23 season by hammering Frankfurt 6-1. And now, they sealed a 2-0 win. Across three matches, they have netted 13 goals.

Do you know? 228 goals for Muller

The 32-year-old Muller has raced to 128 goals for Bayern in 228 goals for Bayern in 629 games across competitions. He has raced to 138 Bundesliga goals in 417 games.

Do you know? Bayern lead Dortmund in basis of goal difference

Bayern are top of the standings with a better goal difference of +7. Dortmund are also with six points but have a goal difference of +3.