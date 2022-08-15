Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0: Key stats
Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 to maintain their momentum in the 2022-23 season. Jamal Musiala and veteran Thomas Muller scored for Bayern at the Allianz Arena. Bayern are top of the standings at the moment, having a better goal difference over Borussia Dortmund. This was another complete performance from Bayern as they aim to gain composure. Here's more.
Bayern were off to a solid start and went ahead when Musiala steered clear of three Wolfsburg players to net home with a superb strike. 10 minutes later, Muller netted the second after Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich combined well as the strike from the latter took off Muller to hit the net. Notably, Sadio Mane was denied twice due to offside.
Bayern started the season by beating RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, enjoying a 5-3 win. They started the Bundesliga 2022-23 season by hammering Frankfurt 6-1. And now, they sealed a 2-0 win. Across three matches, they have netted 13 goals.
The 32-year-old Muller has raced to 128 goals for Bayern in 228 goals for Bayern in 629 games across competitions. He has raced to 138 Bundesliga goals in 417 games.
Bayern are top of the standings with a better goal difference of +7. Dortmund are also with six points but have a goal difference of +3.