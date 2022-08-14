Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur hold Chelsea 2-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 14, 2022, 11:09 pm 1 min read

Chelsea were left with a point after Tottenham Hotspur scored a 96th minute goal via Harry Kane to earn a 2-2 draw over their arch-rivals in gameweek 2 of the Premier League 2022-23 season. The Blues went ahead in the first half with defender Kalidou Koulibay scoring. In the second half, Tottenham equalized before Reece James restored the lead. Kane equalized late on.

Incident Both managers get sent off

Chelsea will feel absolutely gutted after being the better side before letting the match slip. Kane's late header rescued a point for Spurs, who came out with a huge draw. Interestingly, there was a lot of drama as the match ended with both managers being red carded. The managers went to shake hands and there are words exchanged before things went out of hand.