Canada Open final, Carreno Busta vs Hubert Hurkacz: Match preview

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 14, 2022, 11:01 pm 2 min read

Carreno Busta reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Pablo Carreno Busta and Hubert Hurkacz would square off in the men's singles final of the 2022 Canada Open on Monday. The former reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final after beating Daniel Evans. On the other hand, Hurkacz dismissed fourth seed Casper Ruud in the semi-finals, qualifying for his second final at this stage. Here is the statistical preview.

Hurkacz How has Hurkacz fared so far?

At the Canada Open, Hurkacz claimed a three-set victory against Emil Ruusuvuori in the third round. He then claimed another three-set win to qualify for the quarter-final, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(3). Another formidable victory propelled Hurkacz to the final. In the semi-finals, he came from behind against Ruud, having secured a three-set win (5-7, 6-3, 6-2).

Information The journey of Carreno Busta

Carreno stunned Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in the second round. The former then thrashed Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, and Jack Draper in the next three rounds, respectively. Carreno has dropped only one set so far, in the semi-final against Evans.

Information Second ATP Masters 1000 final

Hurkacz has entered into his second ATP Masters 1000 final. He won the first in Miami in 2021 where he defeated Jannik Sinner 7-6(4), 6-4. He clinched his maiden ATP title in 2019 after winning the Winston-Salem Open.

Title Carreno Busta vying to win his seventh ATP title

Carreno Busta is vying to win his seventh ATP title. He is yet to clinch one in the ongoing season. Carreno Busta claimed a couple of titles in 2021 (Hamburg and Marbella: Both on clay). His last title on hard courts came in 2019 (Chengdu). Carreno Busta is set to play his third final of 2022 (Barcelona and ATP Cup).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Hurkacz and Carreno Busta have won a match against each other on the ATP Tour. The former won the latest encounter (7-6, 6-3), beating Carreno Busta in the Metz final. Earlier that year, Carreno Busta won the last 16 match at the Cincinnati Masters. In 2015, Carreno Busta won a Challenger match against Hurkacz in Szczecin (3-6, 6-4, 6-3).

Twitter Post Carreno Busta looks to improve his record on hard courts

pablo carreno busta on hard



2020 (2021) olympics SF

2020 us open SF

2018 miami SF

2017 us open SF

2017 indian wells SF

2022 montreal F

2016 winston-salem 🏆

2016 moscow 🏆

2019 chengdu 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ycBQl7cniL — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) August 14, 2022