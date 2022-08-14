Sports

Zimbabwe vs India, ODIs: Preview, stats, and records

Zimbabwe vs India, ODIs: Preview, stats, and records

Written by V Shashank Aug 14, 2022, 10:53 pm 3 min read

Dhawan can touch the 6,500-run mark in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team will cross swords with Zimbabwe a in three-match ODI series, starting August 18. Harare will play host to each of the one-dayers. Notably, this is India's first tour of Zimbabwe in six years. And, KL Rahul will captain the visitors. Zimbabwe have been a hot commodity of late and will look to pull an upset. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H A look at their head-to-head record (ODIs)

India will be the heavy favorites heading into the one-dayers. They boast a 51-10 win-loss record (Tied: 2). Notably, the Men in Blue have won their last 12 ODIs versus Zimbabwe. Their last defeat was during the Triangular series featuring Sri Lanka in 2010. Also, India last toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2016, winning both ODIs (3-0) and T20Is (2-1).

Dhawan Dhawan seeks multiple feats

Shikhar Dhawan has battered 6,493 ODI runs at 45.40. The southpaw can breach the 6,500-run mark in ODIs. He can leapfrog the likes of Allan Border (6,524) and Grant Flower (6,571) in ODI run counts. Dhawan has been a bankable performer in away conditions, having amassed 2,866 runs at 40.94. He can surpass Virender Sehwag (2,999) and reach the 3,000-run mark in this regard

Duo Gill, Rahul eye these records in international cricket

Shubman Gill has smashed 833 runs across 17 matches in international cricket. He can attain the 1,000-run mark. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has aggregated 6,012 runs in 141 matches, averaging a decent 39.55. He can steer clear of Kris Srikkanth's count (6,153). Rahul has belted 606 runs in away ODIs at 43.28. He can trump the tallies of Irfan Pathan (642) and VVS Laxman (712).

Information Samson seeks 500 runs in international arena

Sanju Samson has amassed 118 runs across four ODIs since making his debut in 2021. Meanwhile, the talented batter has hoarded 296 runs in T20Is, striking at over 130. Samson (414) is in reach to surpass 500 runs at the international level.

Bowlers Indian bowlers can script these feats

Left-arm orthodox Axar Patel has captured 47 wickets at 32.55. He can race past the 50-wicket mark. Right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur has affected 92 dismissals in international cricket since his debut in 2017. Notably, Thakur can breach the 100-wicket mark. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has snapped up 109 ODI wickets at 28.29. He can surpass the tallies of Yuvraj Singh (110) and Ishant Sharma (115).

Raza Raza remains a must-see player from Zimbabwe

An in-form Sikandar Raza has the hopes pinned to him for the upcoming 50-over duels. He has hammered 3,483 runs, striking at 84.60. He can breach the 3,500-run mark. Raza, who bowls off-spin, has claimed 68 scalps at 43.44. He can better the tallies of Eddo Brandes (70) and Gary Brent (75) among leading wicket-takers for Zimbabwe in the format.

Records Other records that can be scripted

Skipper Regis Chakabva has compiled 1,057 runs across 55 ODIs, including a 75-ball 102 lately versus Bangladesh. He can trump former Zimbabwean cricketer Paul Strang's ODI tally (1,090). All-rounder Ryan Burl has 436 runs across 28 ODIs. Meanwhile, Wesley Madhevere has 404 runs in 20 outings while striking at 77.09. The duo can reach the 500-run mark.