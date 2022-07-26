Sports

Who will be the T20 World Cup finalists? Ponting answers

Who will be the T20 World Cup finalists? Ponting answers

Written by V Shashank Jul 26, 2022, 09:35 pm 2 min read

India haven't lost a T20I series in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is all set to take place in Australia in October-November. There is plenty of T20 cricket going across the globe in a bid to prepare for the mega tournament. Amid the T20 bonanza, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has picked the teams that will make it to the finals of the global event.

Statement Here's what Ponting said

"I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final, " Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review. Australia's World Cup-winning skipper added that the defending champions will play in their home conditions, which could give them an edge over their rivals.

Performance How have India fared in the T20 World Cups?

India were the inaugural winner of the cricketing event in 2007. They suffered a fateful six-wicket defeat in 2014 final and were ousted in the semis in 2016. India faced a group stage exit in 2021 after failing to win the first two fixtures. Overall, the Men in Blue have a 23-13 win-loss record in T20 World Cup (NR: 1, Tied: 1).

2022 India's run of form in T20Is (2022)

India have had stupendous success in 20-over outings played this year. They have managed 12 wins and three losses across 16 fixtures (NR: 1). India bested West Indies 3-0 in February. They handed the Lankans a whitewash defeat later that month. India leveled the five-match T20Is against South Africa (2-2). That was followed by series wins in Ireland (2-0) and England (2-1).

Champions Australia will be raring to defend the title!

Australia's wait for a maiden T20 World Cup title ended in the last edition of the tourney. They outfoxed their Trans-Tasman rival, New Zealand, to grab hold of the coveted trophy. So far, they enjoy a 22-14 win-loss record in T20 WC. As for their form in 2022, Australia have downed Sri Lanka at both home and away. They beat Pakistan in April (1-0).

Teams What about the other teams?

Pakistan, West Indies, England, and New Zealand will be in the fray for the coveted title. Ponting reckons Pakistan's over-reliance on their skipper Babar Azam could prove costly for the former champions. As for England, they have a formidable white-ball set-up led by aggressive wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler. West Indies and NZ are able T20I campaigners and could punch their way to the finals.