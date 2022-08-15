Sports

Carreno Busta wins his maiden Masters 1000 title: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 15, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Carreno Busta beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Pablo Carreno Busta clinched his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title after beating Hubert Hurkacz in the men's singles final of the 2022 Canada Open. The Spaniard won 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, securing his seventh tour-level title. He has become the sixth Spaniard to win an ATP title this year. With this win, Carreno Busta improved to 28-17 in the ongoing season.

Journey How did Carreno Busta fare at the Canada Open?

Carreno Busta stunned Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in the second round. The former then thrashed Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, and Jack Draper in the next three rounds, respectively. He reached his first Masters 1000 final after beating Daniel Evans. Carreno Busta dropped only one set so far en route to the final. He made a stunning comeback in the final, against Hurkacz.

Information Carreno Busta achieves this feat

As per Opta, Carreno Busta has become the first unseeded player to win the Canada Open since Guilhermo Canas in 2002, who beat Andy Roddick 6-4 7-5 in the final of the tournament.

Form Carreno Busta played his third final of 2022

Carreno Busta was vying to win his seventh ATP title. He clinched his first of the ongoing season. Carreno Busta claimed a couple of titles in 2021 (Hamburg and Marbella: Both on clay). His last title on hard courts came in 2019 (Chengdu). Carreno Busta featured in his third final of 2022 (also Barcelona and ATP Cup).

H2H Carreno Busta 2-1 Hurkacz

Carreno Busta now has a 2-1 lead over Hurkacz in the ATP head-to-head series. Before the Canada Open, the former won beat Carreno Busta 7-6, 6-3 in the 2021 Metz final. Earlier that year, Carreno Busta won the last 16 match at the Cincinnati Masters. In 2015, Carreno Busta won a Challenger match against Hurkacz in Szczecin (3-6, 6-4, 6-3).

Hurkacz Hurkacz had reached his second Masters 1000 final

Hurkacz, who had reached his second Masters 1000 final, claimed a three-set victory against Emil Ruusuvuori in the third round. He then claimed another three-set win to qualify for the quarter-final, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(3). Another formidable victory propelled Hurkacz to the final. In the semi-finals, he came from behind against Casper Ruud, having secured a three-set win (5-7, 6-3, 6-2).

Twitter Post Another milestone for Carreno Busta

List of active 1x ATP Masters 1000 champions:



🍁Carreño Busta

🎢Cilic

🎢Dimitrov

🎲Fognini

🌴Fritz

🐬Hurkacz

🐬Isner

🎪Khachanov

🌴Norrie

🎪Sock

🌴Thiem

🎲Wawrinka



Pablo Carreño Busta is the first guy to win his first Masters 1000 in Canada since Andy Roddick (Montreal 2001) — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 14, 2022