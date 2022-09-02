Asia Cup: Record-breaking Pakistan rout Hong Kong, reach Super Four
Pakistan beat minnows Hong Kong by 155 runs in a crucial Group A encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday at Sharjah. Batting first, fifties from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman saw Pakistan post a total of 193/2 in 20 overs. Khushdil Shah's maximums helped the Asian giants. In response, Pakistan blew Hong Kong away with some great bowling on display (38/10).
A must-win game called for a Rizwan masterclass. The run machine rose to the occasion and fetched his 14th fifty in the format. He clobbered a 57-ball 78*, belting six fours and a six. He now owns 1,783 runs across 58 T20Is, averaging 52.44. The right-hander leapfrogged the likes of Tamim Iqbal (1,758) and Shikhar Dhawan (1,759) in the overall tally.
Fakhar hit a 41-ball 53 for Pakistan. He clobbered three fours and two sixes. He now has 1,316 runs in the format at 22.68. He slammed his 8th fifty. Fakhar has now surpassed Hashim Amla's runs tally of 1,277.
Hong Kong (38/10) have recorded their lowest score in T20Is. This is the first time Pakistan have dismissed an opponent for a score less than 50. Pakistan had earlier dismissed West Indies for 60 in 2018.
Pakistan have recorded their biggest win in T20Is in terms of runs (155). It's the joint-10th highest tally by margin of runs in the format. As per Mazher Arshad, in 70 years history of Pakistan cricket, this is first time they have bowled out the opponents in 64 balls or less.