Asia Cup: Record-breaking Pakistan rout Hong Kong, reach Super Four

Sep 02, 2022

Pakistan humbled Hong Kong at Sharjah (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan beat minnows Hong Kong by 155 runs in a crucial Group A encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday at Sharjah. Batting first, fifties from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman saw Pakistan post a total of 193/2 in 20 overs. Khushdil Shah's maximums helped the Asian giants. In response, Pakistan blew Hong Kong away with some great bowling on display (38/10).

Rizwan Rizwan climbs up the scoring ladder; clocks 14th T20I fifty

A must-win game called for a Rizwan masterclass. The run machine rose to the occasion and fetched his 14th fifty in the format. He clobbered a 57-ball 78*, belting six fours and a six. He now owns 1,783 runs across 58 T20Is, averaging 52.44. The right-hander leapfrogged the likes of Tamim Iqbal (1,758) and Shikhar Dhawan (1,759) in the overall tally.

Do you know? Fakhar slams 8th T20I fifty

Fakhar hit a 41-ball 53 for Pakistan. He clobbered three fours and two sixes. He now has 1,316 runs in the format at 22.68. He slammed his 8th fifty. Fakhar has now surpassed Hashim Amla's runs tally of 1,277.

Information Lowest score for Hong Kong

Hong Kong (38/10) have recorded their lowest score in T20Is. This is the first time Pakistan have dismissed an opponent for a score less than 50. Pakistan had earlier dismissed West Indies for 60 in 2018.

Records New records for Pakistan

Pakistan have recorded their biggest win in T20Is in terms of runs (155). It's the joint-10th highest tally by margin of runs in the format. As per Mazher Arshad, in 70 years history of Pakistan cricket, this is first time they have bowled out the opponents in 64 balls or less.