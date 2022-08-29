Sports

Decoding the stats of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in T20Is

Written by V Shashank Aug 29, 2022, 05:27 pm 3 min read

Hardik has clobbered 314 T20I runs since his return

On Sunday, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya put forth one of his greatest ever performances in T20I cricket. The 28-year-old claimed awe-striking figures worth 3/25 to contain Pakistan to 147 in India's opening encounter in Asia Cup 2022. He then fetched a cracker 17-ball 33*, striking 4 fours and a six to seal the deal for Rohit Sharma's men. We decode his T20I stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fitness issues had ruled Hardik out of contention since last year's T20 World Cup.

He bounced back and how.

Hardik excelled across fronts in the IPL 2022 season. He racked up 487 runs and claimed eight wickets.

He has been a class act ever since.

One could say, Hardik is finally proving his worth at the international arena on a consistent basis.

Career A look at Hardik's T20I career

Hardik made his T20I debut in January 2016 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. He has become India's premier all-rounder in white-ball cricket ever since. He owns 867 runs in 68 matches, averaging 24.08. He has struck at a laud-worthy rate of 145.46. On the bowling front, Hardik has captured 53 wickets at 26.69. His best figures in the format read 4/33.

T20Is Decoding Hardik's T20I numbers

At home, Hardik has accumulated 338 runs in 31 T20Is, striking at 135.20. His numbers are a notch above in away conditions, wherein he holds 397 runs across 27 matches. He averages a healthy 30.53 and boasts a stupendous strike rate of 151.52. Meanwhile, he has slammed 132 runs in neutral venues at an eye-popping rate of 157.14.

vs England Hardik loves facing the Englishmen (T20Is)

Hardik has scored the bulk of his runs against the Three Lions. Averaging 27.00, the hard-hitter has belted them for 216 runs (SR 142.10). Hardik's only T20I fifty has come up against England. He clocked a 33-ball 51 in July this year. Meanwhile, the Gujarat cricketer owns 165 and 44 runs against South Africa and Pakistan, averaging 41.25 and 22.00, respectively.

Do you know? Hardik holds a distinct feat to his name

As per Kaustubh Gudipati, Hardik is the only Indian cricketer to score 30-plus runs and claim three-plus wickets in an innings in a men's T20I in away conditions. He has attained the feat thrice (vs England in 2018, vs England in 2022, and vs Pakistan).

Feat Hardik unlocks a feat in the West Indies T20Is

Hardik became the first-ever Indian with the double of 50 wickets and 500 runs in T20 Internationals. He achieved the feat after dismissing West Indies opener Brandon King in the third T20I. Notably, he is only the 11th man and 30th overall to attain this distinction. Deepti Sharma (women's cricket team) is the only other Indian to script this record in the format.

2022 How has Pandya fared in 2022?

A lot was expected from Hardik in the five-match T20Is against SA, given his over-the-top performances in IPL. He dazzled with inning-wise scores reading 31*(12), 9(12), 31*(21), and 46(31). Post that, he struck a 12-ball 24 in Ireland and a career-best 51 in England. Overall, Hardik has aggregated 314 T20I runs since his return, averaging 34.88. He has also captured 11 wickets at 24.00.

