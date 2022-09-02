Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's Fakhar, Rizwan register these stats

Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with a blistering 78* (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan made a mockery of Hong Kong's bowling attack in the Asia Cup match on Friday. The former slammed a 41-ball 53, studded with three fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Rizwan extended his rich form in the tourney to clobber a 57-ball 78*. The duo scored in tandem as Pakistan compiled 193/2. We decode their stats

Rizwan Rizwan climbs up the scoring ladder; clocks 14th T20I fifty

A must-win game called for a Rizwan masterclass. The run machine rose to the occasion and fetched his 14th fifty in the format. He clobbered a 57-ball 78*, belting six fours and a six. He now owns 1,783 runs across 58 T20Is, averaging 52.44. The right-hander leapfrogged the likes of Tamim Iqbal (1,758) and Shikhar Dhawan (1,759) in the overall tally.

Information 8th fifty for Fakhar as he surpasses Amla's runs tally

Fakhar hit a 41-ball 53 for Pakistan. He clobbered three fours and two sixes. He now has 1,316 runs in the format at 22.68. He slammed his 8th fifty. He has surpassed Hashim Amla in terms of runs (1,277).

Partnership Fakhar, Rizwan ink this record

Fakhar and Rizwan held their fort to deny Hong Kong a breakthrough in the middle overs. The pair added 116 runs among themselves. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is now the highest partnership by a Pakistani duo against Hong Kong in T20I. And, it is the sixth-highest partnership for Pakistan for the second wicket in the format.

PAK vs HK How has the match panned out?

Pakistan started dull and lost Babar Azam early to fumble at 13/1 in 2.5 overs. Fakhar then joined hands with Rizwan to up the ante. The duo was unscathed throughout the middle-overs. Khushdil Shah joined the party, and belted a 15-ball 35*, with three sixes off the final over. Pakistan are on the hot seat at the moment.