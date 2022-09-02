Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan hammer 193/2 against Hong Kong

Mohammad Rizwan clocked his 14th T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan have managed a commendable total (193/2) against Hong Kong in a must-win Asia Cup affair. Batting first, Pakistan had a dull start but found their momentum later, courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan (78*) and Fakhar Zaman (53). The pair added a colossal 116-run for the second wicket before Khushdil Shah ran riot (35*). Ehsan Khan (2/28) bowled well for Hong Kong. Here's more.

1-6 Pakistan crawl their way to 40/1 in PP

Haroon Arshad and Ayush Shukla conceded only two and five in the first and second overs respectively. Off-spinner Ehsan got the big wicket of Babar Azam(9) who looked clumsy throughout his stay. Fakhar upped the tally, hitting two fours off Haroon in the fourth over. Pakistan plundered 10 runs before Ehsan pulled the chains to their scoring in the final over (4).

7-15 Rizwan-Fakhar rob 52 runs in middle-overs

Rizwan-Fakhar pocketed eight runs after the powerplay and steered to 64/1 in 10 overs. The former slammed a six off Mohammad Ghazanfar and ran a single to tally 12 runs in the 11th over. Aizaz Khan conceded seven runs, followed by Pakistan snatching 10 runs in the 13th. The duo upped the ante, winding up with 11 and 12 in the next two overs.

Duo Rizwan shines for Pakistan

A must-win game saw Rizwan rise to the occasion. The run machine fetched his 14th fifty in the format. He clobbered a 57-ball 78*, belting six fours and a six to maintain a terrific rate of 136.84. He now owns 1,783 runs at 52.44. The right-hander leapfrogged the likes of Tamim Iqbal (1,758) and Shikhar Dhawan (1,759) in the overall tally.

Information Eighth T20I fifty for Fakhar

Fakhar, who has had a scintillating run in T20s this year, slammed a 41-ball 53, hitting three fours and two sixes. He raced to 1,316 runs, striking at 131.73. It was his eighth fifty in the format. He has surpassed Hashim Amla's run count (1,277).

Partnership Fakhar-Rizwan ink this record

Fakhar and Rizwan scored runs in tandem to deny Hong Kong a breakthrough in the middle overs. The pair added 116 runs among themselves. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is now the highest partnership by a Pakistani duo against Hong Kong in T20I. Notably, it is the maiden meet between Pakistan and Hong Kong in the format.

16-20 Khushdil finds boundaries; Pakistan snatch 77 runs in death-overs

Ehsan trapped Fakhar on the very first delivery of the 17th over before Pakistan managed an additional nine runs. The pressure got the better of Ayush who then conceded 18 runs, including eight through extras. Ehsan was belted for eight runs before Khushdil slammed three sixes off the last over to tally 193/2.