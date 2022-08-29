Sports

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Aug 29, 2022, 04:01 pm 3 min read

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia will eye a series win when they face Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Wednesday. An out-of-the-blue five-fer from Cameron Green made light work of Zimbabwe's middle-order in the last game. Fifty from David Warner and a whirlwind cameo from Glenn Maxwell steered them home. Zimbabwe need to punch above their weight to pull an upset. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville will host this affair. The wicket will aid both batters and bowlers throughout. If Australia bat first, one could expect them to hoard somewhere around 280-300 runs. Chasing sides have won each of the three one-dayers played at this venue. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app (5:10 AM IST).

Information Here is the head-to-head record in ODIs

Against Australia, Zimbabwe have managed only two wins in 31 face-offs (L 28, NR 1). Interestingly, Australia last played a bilateral series against Zimbabwe in May 2004, which they won by a 3-0 margin. Prior to that, the Aussies had won the home series (3-0).

Australia Australia have ticked all boxes for the coveted duel

A series win could be right around the corner for Australia. Warner and Steven Smith remain the linchpins with the willow. Glenn Maxwell has been simply phenomenal this year, having amassed 192 ODI runs at 48.00. Green's all-round abilities are must-see in addition to Adam Zampa's spin prowess. Pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would be looking to run down the rival line-up.

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe have a hard task at hand

Zimbabwe rendered fighting shows versus Bangladesh. They troubled India to some extent in the final one-dayer. They will be hoping to emulate the same in the second ODI. Tadiwanashe Marumani (45) and Wesley Madhevere (72) batted well in the last game. They could be backed to ditto their show. Sikandar Raza needs to deliver the goods. Ryan Burl's leg-spin could fetch valuable wickets.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Australia (Probable XI): Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga , Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicket-keeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi/Blessing Muzarabani.

Duo Hazlewood, Starc close to attaining monumental feats

Josh Hazlewood owns 97 scalps at 26.52. The right-armer can reach the 100-wicket mark. Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc has captured 196 wickets, averaging 22.47. He eyes the 200-wicket mark in the series. He will be only the sixth bowler for Australia to attain the feat after Glenn McGrath (381), Brett Lee (380), Shane Warne (293), Mitchell Johnson (239), and Craig McDermott (203).

Duo Warner, Maxwell eye these numbers

Warner has belted 5,667 runs across 134 ODIs. He is 91 short of surpassing Shane Watson's run count for Australia (5,757). He will become the 11th highest run-getter for the Aussies in 50-overs cricket. Hard-hitter Maxwell has hammered 3,422 runs while striking at 126.06. He can attain the 3,500-run mark. He can also surpass Mark Taylor's run-tally (3,514).

Information Raza can trump Kapil Dev's run count

Middle-order batter Sikandar Raza has compiled 3,631 runs across 121 ODIs. He averages a decent 37.38. He can surpass the run counts of Nick Knight (3,637) and Kapil Dev (3,783) in the series.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Regis Chakabva, David Warner (captain), Steven Smith, Ryan Burl, Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (vice-captain), Adam Zampa. Fantasy XI (option 2): Regis Chakabva, David Warner, Steven Smith, Ryan Burl, Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza (vice-captain), Wesley Madhevere, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.