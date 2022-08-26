Sports

Asia Cup, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Decoding the player battles

Asia Cup, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Decoding the player battles

Written by V Shashank Aug 26, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan averages 13.80 in T20Is

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will cross swords in the opening fixture of the Asia Cup 2022. The Afghans would look to avenge the six-wicket defeat suffered against SL in their only T20I faceoff during the 2016 T20 World Cup. They have the firepower to ensure the same. However, Sri Lanka shouldn't be undermined at any expense. We look at the player battles.

Number 1 Pathum Nissanka vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka showcased his mettle in the T20Is Down Under, wherein he bashed the Aussies for scores worth 36, 73, 16, 46, and 13. He then whipped the Indian attack for a 53-ball 75 in Dharamsala. However, the 24-year-old's run could be cut short by left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi. He has pace and variations to upset the right-handers.

Number 2 Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs Naveen-ul-Haq

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had a few note-worthy knocks at the international level. However, the southpaw's whirlwind shows in IPL 2022 put him to notice, especially, the way he handled the pacers. He should be wary of his intentions versus Afghanistan, who have Naveen-ul-Haq in their arsenal. The right-armer is a proven wicket-taker in the middle and death-overs and could very well derail Rajapaksa's momentum.

Number 3 Rashid Khan vs Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka has been a promising campaigner for the Lankans since his arrival. The middle-order batter had impressive returns in the T20Is against Australia. To deny Asalanka a mighty show, the Afghans could introduce spin maestro Rashid Khan and put brakes on his scoring. However, the plan might backfire if Asalanka bangs him early on and upsets his rhythm.

Number 4 Wanindu Hasaranga vs Najibullah Zadran

Ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has commanded 39 T20 scalps this year, averaging less than 18.00. The Lankans would be heavily reliant on his craft in the Asia Cup opener. However, Afghanistan have just the right batter in Najibullah Zadran who could negate his presence. Against spinners, the southpaw averages close to 40.00 and has struck at 144.44 in T20Is. Indeed, it's a must-see contest.

Number 5 Hazratullah Zazai vs Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara replaced an injured Dushmantha Chameera for the Asia Cup. He boasts an impeccable record in T20s, having managed 71 scalps at 18.50. He will be looking to tame Afghanistan's top-order batter Hazratullah Zazai, who is one of the most explosive batters in T20Is. It might a hard task given the latter averages 43.50 against pace and has struck at close to 150.