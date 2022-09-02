Sports

Premier League: Decoding the best moves on transfer deadline day

Sep 02, 2022

The 2022 summer transfer window came to an end on September 1 as Premier League clubs were extremely busy in getting several deals past the line on deadline day. This window saw Premier League clubs spend a record £1.9bn, surpassing the previous record of £1.4bn in 2017 as per estimates from Deloitte's sports business group. We decode the top PL deals on deadline day.

Akanji Manuel Akanji joins City on a five-year deal

Manchester City signed defender Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal to add depth in the squad. Akanji joined City from Borussia Dortmund for a fee worth £15.1m. He made 158 appearances for the German side sine joining them in January 2018. Akanji also has 41 caps for his national team Switzerland. He was City's fifth signing this summer.

Aubameyang Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Chelsea from Barcelona on transfer deadline day. The former Arsenal ace had earlier joined Barcelona earlier this year and helped them finish second in La Liga. However, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich saw Auba decide to find a new pasture. Auba managed to score 13 goals and provide one assist in 24 appearances for Barca.

Everton Everton rope in mid-fielders Gueye and Garner

Frank Lampard's Everton have re-signed Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal for a fee of about £2m. Back in 2019, PSG had signed the mid-fielder for £30m. Meanwhile, England Under-21 international James Garner, 21, has also joined Everton from Manchester United for an initial £9m fee. It's set to rise to £15m.

Arthur Liverpool sign Arthur Melo on season-long loan from Juventus

Liverpool have signed Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus. Jurgen Klopp wanted a mid-fielder given the injury concerns in his squad. As per BBC, there is a £3.9m loan fee and £32.4m option to buy the Brazilian. "I'm really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt," said Arthur.

Do you know? Some of the other key deals on deadline day

Fulham had a busy transfer deadline day, signing four players including Layvin Kurzawa, Daniel James (loan deals), and Willian (one-year deal). Leicester signed Belgium defender Wout Faes from French club Reims on a five-year deal to replace Wesley Fofana.