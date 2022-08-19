Sports

Casemiro set to join Manchester United: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 19, 2022, 04:49 pm 3 min read

Casemiro has agreed personal terms with Manchester United

Real Madrid mid-fielder Casemiro is set to join Manchester United after the Premier League club submitted a massive bid for the player. United need to bolster their mid-field and Casemiro has turned out to be an answer. As per BBC, United have agreed to shell out £50.7m plus £8.5m in add ons for the Brazilian international. Here we decode Casemiro's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Casemiro is one of the best mid-fielders in world football. He has been highly successful at Real Madrid, winning a host of trophies and making a significant impact.

Casemiro can become one of the United's top earners if he completes the move.

He is expected to sign a four-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Mid-field From de Jong, Rabiot to Casemiro

United saw Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic leave the club. Erik ten Hag wanted Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona as a priority but despite the club agreeing a fee with the Spanish club, the player has stayed put. United went into panic mode and set their sights on Adrien Rabiot but his wage demands saw a move collapse. United then jumped in for Casemiro.

Stats What do Casemiro's numbers in La Liga 2021-22 say?

Casemiro played 32 La Liga matches in 2021-22, scoring one goal. As per Opta, he attempted 1,962 passes and completed 1,688. He had a pass accuracy of 86.03%. He completed 175 successful long passes. Casemiro contested 397 duels, 79 tackles, 59 clearances, 38 interceptions, and 19 blocks. He completed 19 take-ons and contested 152 aerial duels, winning 101.

Real A look at his overall numbers at Real Madrid

Casemiro has featured in 336 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions. He has scored 31 goals. In La Liga, he has made 222 appearances, scoring 24 times. In terms of assists, Casemiro has clocked 16 assists for Real in La Liga. In 73 Champions League games for Real, Casemiro has six goals. His best season at Real has been in 2020-21.

Do you know? Casemiro has also played for these two clubs

Casemiro started his career with Sao Paolo in Brazil, making 111 appearances and scoring 11 goals. In between, he spent the 2014-15 season with FC Porto on loan, making 41 appearances, and scoring four times.

Success A serious winner with Real

Casemiro has gone on to lift three La Liga honors. He has also played a crucial role in helping the club win one Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, five Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups. He has been in the Champions League Squad of the Season on two counts.