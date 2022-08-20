Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Record-breaking Harry Kane hands Tottenham win

Premier League 2022-23: Record-breaking Harry Kane hands Tottenham win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 20, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Kane has 185 PL goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham in all competitions to hand his side a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. Kane headed his side ahead in the 64th minute to give Spurs a decisive lead. The hosts held on thereafter to keep Wolves at bay. Here are the key stats.

Twitter Post Kane smashes a new Premier League record

Harry Kane has scored the most goals for one club in #PL history 👏⚪️@HKane | @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/VuTEkLCXhq — Premier League (@premierleague) August 20, 2022

Goals 4th-highest scorer in PL history

Kane is now the fourth-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history (185). The England international is only behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (207), and Andy Cole (187). He has steered clear of former Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero (184). Kane now has the most goals for a single club in PL history (185), surpassing Aguero. Rooney is third with 183 goals for Manchester United.

Twitter Post 250 goals for the club

Another game, another milestone 🤩



Harry Kane has now scored 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ goals for the Club 👏 pic.twitter.com/46F5x81FDf — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 20, 2022

Do you know? Kane has raced to 250 goals for Spurs

Playing his 389th match for the London giants, Kane has raced to 250 goals. Besides his 185 PL goals, Kane has netted 14 times in the FA Cup, seven times in League Cup, and another 44 across European tournaments. He has two goals this season.

TOTWOL How did the match pan out?

Wolves should have gone ahead after being presented with several chances in the first half. Spurs picked themselves up in the second half. Kane smashed the post in the 51st minute before Son Heung-min rattled the woodwork again. Spurs got the reward finally after Son's corner was flicked by Ivan Perisic and Kane was there to score. Spurs held on to claim valuable points.

Information Notable numbers for Tottenham

As per Squawka, Tottenham are now unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games (DWDWWWWDW). They have scored 20 goals, conceding five, and keeping five clean sheets. Spurs have also picked up 48 PL points in 2022.