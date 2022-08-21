Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid hammer Celta Vigo: Key stats

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 4-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid thrashed Celta Vigo 4-1 in gameweek two of the 2022-23 season. Karim Benzema put Real ahead in the 14th minute before Iago Aspas equalized for the hosts. Luka Modric handed Real back their lead ahead of half-time. In the second half, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde scored to hand Real a massive win. Here's more.

Real Madrid saw Benzema open the scoring after Renato Tapia handled the ball inside the box. Aspas scored a penalty for Celta Vigo minutes later with Eder Militao handling the ball. Modric then netted a curler at the stroke of half-time. Real stepped up in the second half and Modric picked out a delightful pass for Vinicius. Valverde scored the fourth from Vinicius' pass.

Benzema netted his maiden La Liga goal this season and a second in all competitions. He has raced to 325 goals for Real in 608 matches. He has 220 La Liga goals in 417 matches.

As per Opta, 18 of Modric's 33 goals for Real have come from outside the box (54.6%). Modric has assisted Vinicius seven times in the 38 goals scored by the Brazilian for Real in all competitions. All seven goals scored by Valverde for Real have been in different venues: Alfredo Di Stefano, Benito Villamarín, Ipurua, King Fahd Stadium, Santiago Bernabeu, Camp Nou, and Balaídos.

Real Madrid are top of the standings with two wins from two. The likes of Real Betis and Osasuna have also collected two successive wins and are second and third respectively.