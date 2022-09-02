Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 02, 2022, 05:18 pm 4 min read

Auba has signed for Chelsea (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Chelsea from Barcelona on Deadline Day. The former Arsenal ace had earlier joined Barcelona earlier this year and helped them finish second in La Liga. However, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich saw Auba decide to find a new pasture, despite Xavi wanting to keep him. Here we decode the career stats of Auba.

Chelsea allowed Romelu Lukaku to leave the club on loan. They also sold Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig.

Thomas Tuchel wanted a striker, who can give his side valuable goals.

Having worked with Auba at Dortmund, the German identified the former as a priority signing.

This season, Kai Havertz has been used as a principle striker but the German has failed to score.

Clause Auba had a buyout clause of £83.4m

Aubameyang had signed for Barca in a deal which was running until June 30, 2025. It included an option to agree a departure in June 2023, plus a buyout clause of £83.4m. However, Auba has arrived on the cheap in a deal that also saw left-back Marcos Alonso join Barca. Barca had a busy window in terms of player entries and exits.

Do you know? Auba's stats at Barca

Auba managed to score 13 goals and provide one assist in 24 appearances for Barca after joining the Spanish club in February from Arsenal. However, he played just eight minutes of football for the club in the 2022-23 season.

Debut Hat-trick man Auba scripted these records on his Barcelona debut

Barcelona hammered Valencia 4-1 (La Liga) as Auba netted a hat-trick on debut. As per Squawka, Auba became the first player in the 21st century to score a hat-trick in Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Premier League, and La Liga. As per Opta, Aubameyang became the second Barcelona player to score two-plus goals in his first La Liga start in the 21st century, after Francisco Trincao.

Premier League Auba's Premier League stats

Auba has 128 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 68 goals and making 16 assists. His tally includes nine penalties and one free-kick. He has fired 310 shots, out of which 141 were on target. He has hit the woodwork on 12 occasions. Auba has created 19 big chances. He also made 80 tackles, 32 interceptions, and 57 clearances.

Arsenal His overall numbers for Arsenal

The Gabon international had arrived for a whopping £56m at Arsenal after a successful stint with Dortmund. Auba made 163 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions. He went on to score a total of 92 goals, besides registering 20 assists. Auba's best returns came in 2018-19, when he netted 31 times. He followed that up with 29 goals in 44 appearances in 2019-20.

Do you know? Auba scored 141 goals for Dortmund

In 144 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund, Auba netted 98 goals. He scored a staggering 31 league goals in 2016-17. Overall, he netted 141 goals for Dortmund in 213 matches across competitions. He managed to deliver 31 assists for the club in all competitions.

Early part Auba's stats before Dortmund days

Earlier, Auba spent three seasons at French club St Etienne. He scored 41 goals for them in all competitions, making 97 appearances. He also spent half a season on loan at Monaco in 2010-11, scoring two goals in 23 matches. He was on loan at Lille, scoring twice in 24 games. He also played for Ligue 2 side Dijon in 2008-09, scoring 10 goals.

Information Auba has won a few trophies in his career

Auba won the Coupe de la Ligue with St Etienne in 2012-13. He won two DFL Supercups and and DFB-Pokal trophy with Dortmund. With Arsenal, he won the FA Cup and FA Community Shield. He was a runner up in the Europa League.

Honors Several top individual honors for Auba

Individually, he won three Ligue 1 Player of the Month awards. He was adjudged Bundesliga Player of the Year in 2015-16. He was Bundesliga's top scorer in 2016-17. He has been a Premier League Player of the Month on two occasions. He won the Premier League Golden Boot award (shared) in 2018-19. Auba was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2019-20.

