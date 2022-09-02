Sports

Asia Cup 2022, SL vs AFG, Super Four: Preview

Asia Cup 2022, SL vs AFG, Super Four: Preview

Written by V Shashank Sep 02, 2022, 04:27 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka will look to avenge their defeat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will cross swords with a formidable-looking Afghanistan in the first match of the Super Four in Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. The Lankans clinched a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh, thereby knocking the latter out of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Afghans were unbeaten in Group B and will look to extend the streak. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this affair. Chasing sides have won 16 of 26 T20Is played here. The wicket has aided both batters and bowlers. Anything around 145-155 could be a competitive score, given SL and Afghanistan's bowling attack on offer. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record in T20Is

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have won a game each in T20I match-ups. The Lankans bested their rivals by six wickets in their maiden encounter during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Tillakaratne Dilshan's 56-ball 83* made light work of the 154-run chase. Afghanistan then handed an eight-wicket drubbing in the tournament opener in Asia Cup 2022.

SL vs AFG Sri Lanka needs to derail a star-studded Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's hitting prowess makes him a must-see player. Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran will look to extend their sublime run in 20-overs cricket. Fazalhaq Farooqi's initial spell holds impetus. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan could be banked to run riot. For SL, openers Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Dasun Shanaka carry the scoring reins. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's expertise will be needed.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (probable XI):Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. Afghanistan (probable XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Stats Who are the key performers (T20Is)?

Wanindu Hasaranga has snapped up 65 scalps, averaging an awe-inspiring 14.41. Kusal Mendis has slammed 205 runs in 2022. He averages 29.88 across eight innings (50s:2). Dasun Shanaka has clobbered 509 T20 runs this year, averaging 33.93 (SR: 140.60). Najibullah Zadran has hoarded 697 T20 runs across 21 innings in 2022. He averages 46.46. Mujeeb Ur Rahman owns 43 scalps at 15.69.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran (vc), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zidran, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Kusal Mendis , Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Najibullah Zadran (vc), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zidran, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.