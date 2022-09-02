Asia Cup 2022, SL vs AFG, Super Four: Preview
Sri Lanka will cross swords with a formidable-looking Afghanistan in the first match of the Super Four in Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. The Lankans clinched a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh, thereby knocking the latter out of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Afghans were unbeaten in Group B and will look to extend the streak. Here is the match preview.
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this affair. Chasing sides have won 16 of 26 T20Is played here. The wicket has aided both batters and bowlers. Anything around 145-155 could be a competitive score, given SL and Afghanistan's bowling attack on offer. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).
Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have won a game each in T20I match-ups. The Lankans bested their rivals by six wickets in their maiden encounter during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Tillakaratne Dilshan's 56-ball 83* made light work of the 154-run chase. Afghanistan then handed an eight-wicket drubbing in the tournament opener in Asia Cup 2022.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's hitting prowess makes him a must-see player. Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran will look to extend their sublime run in 20-overs cricket. Fazalhaq Farooqi's initial spell holds impetus. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan could be banked to run riot. For SL, openers Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Dasun Shanaka carry the scoring reins. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's expertise will be needed.
Sri Lanka (probable XI):Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. Afghanistan (probable XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Wanindu Hasaranga has snapped up 65 scalps, averaging an awe-inspiring 14.41. Kusal Mendis has slammed 205 runs in 2022. He averages 29.88 across eight innings (50s:2). Dasun Shanaka has clobbered 509 T20 runs this year, averaging 33.93 (SR: 140.60). Najibullah Zadran has hoarded 697 T20 runs across 21 innings in 2022. He averages 46.46. Mujeeb Ur Rahman owns 43 scalps at 15.69.
Fantasy XI (option 1): Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran (vc), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zidran, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Kusal Mendis , Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Najibullah Zadran (vc), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zidran, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.