Asia Cup: Indian pacers unlock a unique feat versus Pakistan

Aug 29, 2022

India's pace attack ran riot in the high-octane clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a four-fer, followed by crunch contributions from Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan. Notably, it was the first instance wherein Indian pacers claimed all 10 wickets in T20Is. India folded Pakistan on 145 to eventually pocket a thrilling five-wicket win. Here's more.

Bowlers Indian bowlers clock a laud-worthy feat

As per Kaustubh Gudipati, it was the first time that Indian pacers uprooted all 10 wickets in a T20I duel. Bhuvneshwar wound up with figures worth 4/26. Hardik (3/25), Arshdeep (2/33), and Avesh (1/19) fared well. Interestingly, Indian spinners had claimed all 10 wickets in the last T20I versus the Windies. Axar Patel (3/15), Kuldeep Yadav (3/12), and Ravi Bishnoi (4/16) bagged the honors.

Career-best Bhuvi's career-best T20I figures against Pakistan

Swing king Bhuvneshwar obliterated Pakistan's batting line-up. He registered figures worth 4/26 (13 dot balls). Notably, those are his career-best against Pakistan in T20I cricket. Bhuvi became the first Indian bowler to take four or more wickets against Pakistan in T20Is. He broke the long-standing record of Hardik, who took 3/8 against Pakistan at the 2016 Asia Cup.

Powerplay Joint-most T20 wickets in PP overs (2022)

Bhuvneshwar was on the money in his first two overs. He unsettled both Babar and Rizwan, having dismissed the Pakistani skipper eventually. Bhuvi now has the joint-most T20 wickets (16) in this phase in 2022 with David Willey and Avesh. The former averages 22.31 and has bowled a total of 220 dot balls in the powerplay this year (T20s).

Death overs Bhuvneshwar weaves magic in the death overs

Besides acing the powerplay overs, Bhuvi came back to haunt Pakistan at the death. He willed his experience to emerge as the pick of Indian bowlers in the match. He got rid of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah on the second and third deliveries of his final over. The Indian seamer once again showcased his discipline in the match.

Information Bhuvneshwar attains a distinct feat

As per Kaustubh Gudipati, Bhuvneshwar is now the first Indian pacer to register multiple four-wicket hauls in T20Is in the same year. Prior to the show against Pakistan, the right-armer recorded 4/13 in the second of five-match T20I series versus South Africa in June.

Arshdeep Arshdeep proves his worth at the big stage

Arshdeep, who shone at the death overs in the West Indies T20Is, replicated his performance against Pakistan. The left-armer conceded only 12 runs in the first two overs. Arshdeep was brought back in the 18th over. An away delivery got the better of Mohammad Nawaz. He conceded 21 runs in the next nine deliveries before cleaning the rival's tail (2/33).

Hardik Hardik proves to be a handful in the middle overs

India needed to put brakes on Pakistan's scoring in the middle overs. And Hardik delivered without breaking a sweat. He was introduced in the powerplay and gave up seven runs. He conceded eight in his next over. Short ball ploy got him the prized wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed, Rizwan, and Khushdil Shah. Meanwhile, Avesh plundered 1/19 in two overs.

Information Bhuvneshwar, Hardik up their wickets tally against Pakistan (T20Is)

Bhuvneshwar's four-fer saw him race to nine scalps versus Pakistan at 14.11. Meanwhile, Hardik pipped Irfan Pathan (6) to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in this regard. The Gujarat all-rounder now owns seven wickets at 8.28.