Sports

Neeraj Chopra donates Tokyo gold-medal winning javelin to Olympic Museum

Neeraj Chopra donates Tokyo gold-medal winning javelin to Olympic Museum

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 29, 2022, 02:15 pm 3 min read

Neeraj Chopra won gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games (Source: Twitter/@eeraj_chopra1)

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra has once again made headlines, this time with a heart-warming gesture. The 24-year donated his javelin, which helped him win the gold medal at the Tokyo Games last year, to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. Abhinav Bindra, the only other Indian to win an Olympic gold, was also present. Chopra informed about the development on Twitter on Sunday.

Twitter Post An honor to donate my javelin: Chopra

It was an honour to visit and donate my Tokyo2020 javelin to the Olympic Museum yesterday. I hope its presence can inspire the younger generation to keep working hard towards their dreams. The occasion was even more special because I had @Abhinav_Bindra sir with me. 🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vkxKPuVIfV — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 28, 2022

Museum Key details about the Olympic Museum

The Olympic Museum in Lausanne has an illustrious collection of 120 years. This includes the rifle of Bindra, who won the gold medal (men's 10-meter air rifle) at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. As per The Indian Express, the Heritage team of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) manages the Museum with an aim to secure Olympic legacy.

Statement 'Hope my javelin has the same impact on future athletes'

"I can see Abhinav Bindra's rifle at the Museum which gives me tremendous motivation. I hope my javelin has the same impact on future athletes, especially from India," Chopra told PTI. Meanwhile, Bindra said, "I am delighted that his javelin will now join my rifle at the Olympic Museum, which has been a bit lonely in terms of Indian company so far."

Gold medal Second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold

In 2021, Chopra became the second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold. Former shooter Bindra was the first Indian to do so at Olympics. He attained the feat at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. Before him, India had won eight gold medals in field hockey (team event). Notably, Chopra claimed Independent India's first medal in track and field.

Gold Chopra won gold at Lausanne Diamond League

Earlier this month, Chopra clocked a monster 89.08m throw at the Lausanne Diamond League, winning another gold. Notably, none of the competitors came close. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch finished second with a best attempt of 85.88m. USA's Curtis Thompson took third place on the podium. This was also the first time an Indian athlete clinched the top spot in a Diamond League meet.

History Chopra scripted history at World Athletics Championships

Last month, Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Eugene World Athletics Championships (88.13m in men's javelin throw final). Meanwhile, Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal (90.54m). Chopra became only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003). Chopra missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) due to an injury.