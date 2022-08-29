Sports

Ligue 1, PSG hold Monaco to 1-1 draw: Key stats

Aug 29, 2022

Neymar leveled the scores in the second half (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Monaco in Sunday's clash at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland (20') slotted one past Gianluigi Donnarumma to up the lead for the visitors. Neymar (70') was spot on in pulling one back for the hosts from the penalty to take them atop the Ligue 1 2022/23 points table. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Monaco looked resolute in the first 40 minutes before the Parisians bounced back. Volland got a throughball from Aleksandr Golovin and kept his composure while drawing the first blood for Monaco. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe found the woodwork in the final few minutes of the first half but the intent was visible. Neymar aced the show from the penalty to level the scores.

PSG PSG script these records

As per Opta, PSG have hit the woodwork 27 times in Ligue 1 since the start of the 2021/22 season. This is at least 11 times more than any other team in this interval. PSG have won only two of their last five Ligue 1 home games (Drawn 3) after having won 18 of the previous 19 (Drawn 1).

Records Some more of interesting team records

Monaco have won only one of their last five Ligue 1 matches (D3 L1) after having won in each of the previous nine fixtures. Also, PSG have won only seven of their 19 games against Monaco since the latter's return to the top-flight in 2013/14. Interestingly, the Parisians have won only one of their last five Ligue 1 matches against ASM (D1 L3).

Information Neymar attains these numbers in Ligue 1

Neymar has netted six goals and made as many assists in the Ligue 1 2022/23 season. He tops the chart in these categories. Overall, he has 75 goals and 43 assists across 96 appearances in Ligue 1.

Standings PSG's win-streak comes to an end

PSG's three-match winning streak came to an end with last night's draw against AS Monaco. Nonetheless, they pocketed one point to occupy the top spot in Ligue 1 2022/23 standings. They have mustered 10 points and enjoy a goal difference of +14. Marseille and Lens follow suit with 10 points each but a GD of +7 and +5, respectively.