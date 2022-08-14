Sports

Paris Saint-Germain script a new Ligue 1 record: Details here

Paris Saint-Germain script a new Ligue 1 record: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 14, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

PSG scored five goals against Montpellier (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Neymar had another brilliant night as Paris Saint-Germain bossed the show against Montpellier in gameweek two of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. PSG hammered Montpellier 5-2 in an enthralling contest. Neymer bagged a brace as Kylian Mbappe scored as well. With this tally, PSG have gone on to script a Ligue 1 record. Here we decode the same.

Record A new record for PSG

After beating Clermont 5-0 over the last weekend, PSG enjoyed another solid win. In two games, they have already netted 10 goals to start strongly. As per Opta, PSG are the first team to score at least five goals in each of their first two games of a Ligue 1 season (5-0 vs Clermont and 5-2 vs Montpellier) since Reims in 1961-62.

Neymer Neymar nets his 22nd penalty in Ligue 1

Neymar has scored in all three matches for PSG this season. He has raced to five goals, including three in Ligue 1. As per Opta, Neymar has scored 22 goals from the penalty spot (in 25 attempts) in Ligue 1 since his debut in the 2017-18 season. This is more than any other player in this period.

Duo Key numbers for Neymar and Mbappe

Neymar now has 105 goals for PSG in all competitions. In 94 Ligue 1 games, he has 72 goals. He has equaled his tally for Barcelona in terms of goals (105). Kylian Mbappe scored a goal in the 69th minute. The French youngster, who played his first game this season, has 172 goals for the Ligue 1 champions, including 120 in Ligue 1.

Match PSG shine against Montpellier

Mbappe missed a penalty for PSG after a Jordan Ferri handball in the 23rd minute. Falaye Sacko's own goal in the 39th minute gave PSG the lead. Neymar scored from the spot and headed his second as the hosts went 3-0 ahead. Wahbi Khazri and Enzo Tchato pulled back two goals for Montpellier but Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed the deal emphatically.

Information An unwanted record for Mbappe

As per Opta, Kylian Mbappe has failed to score only 4 of his 21 penalties taken for PSG in all competitions (17/21). Interestingly, all of these misses have come at home.