Sports

Jason Roy left out of England's T20 World Cup squad

Jason Roy left out of England's T20 World Cup squad

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 02, 2022, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Roy has been left out of England squad (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England opener Jason Roy has been left out of the 15-man ICC T20 World Cup squad announced on Friday. Roy has struggled of late, scoring just 78 runs in six T20Is, averaging 12.66 over the English summer. Phil Salt, who has played four T20Is and eight ODI matches for England, has been named in the squad. Here's more.

Information Here's England's ICC T20 World Cup squad

England's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Words England managing director Rob Key on Roy

England managing director Rob Key said Roy's T20I career isn't over. "He's a hit a bad patch of form at the worst time," said Key as per ECB. "I don't see that this is Jason's T20 career over. We still see the 50-over format as his strongest suit, so still see him as very much a part of that set-up," he added.

Career stats Roy's T20I career in numbers

Roy, who debuted against India in 2014,has managed 1,522 runs across 64 T20Is. He averages a modest 24.15 and has struck at a laud-worthy rate of 137.61. He owns eight fifties in the format (HS: 78) At home, Roy has belted 557 runs, striking at 136.18. Meanwhile, he holds 621 and 344 runs in neutral and away venues, respectively.

Form Roy has had a poor run of form

Roy has had a forgettable run this summer. The prolific striker has managed only 78 runs in the last six T20Is, averaging a poor 12.66. He showed promise against the Netherlands and India in one-dayers. However, he looked a shadow of himself versus the Proteas. Post the series, Roy's scores in The Hundred read 0, 10, 0, 0, 20, and 21.

Information Bairstow set to open alongside Buttler

With Roy being excluded, senior England batter Jonny Bairstow is set to open the batting with skipper Jos Buttler. England have several top performers in that batting order, including Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, and Dawid Malan.

PAK vs ENG England have also named a squad for the Pakistan tour

England have subsequently named a 19-member squad for the T20I series against Pakistan. England squad for Pakistan series: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.

Information England are set to face Pakistan and Australia next

England are set to play a total of 7 T20Is versus Pakistan, starting September 20. The series will end on September 30. Post that, England will play a three-match T20I series versus Australia, starting October 9.